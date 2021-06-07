In ‘Mine’ episode 10, Ji-yong becomes eligible to take over the company once again as Han Suk-chul wakes up and learns that his real son has no desire to continue his legacy. Now, Seo-hyun has to make sure that Hi-soo wins the lawsuit against the vicious Ji-yong. For more updates about the latest episode, you can refer to the recap section at the bottom. To know what lies ahead, here are the details for episode 11 of ‘Mine.’

Mine Episode 11 Release Date

‘Mine’ episode 11 is slated to release on June 12, 2021, at 3 am ET on Netflix. The mystery drama series comprises 16 episodes with an approximate runtime of 60-70 minutes each. Two new episodes roll out on Netflix on Saturdays and Sundays.

Where to Stream Mine Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ‘Mine’ episode 11 on Netflix, accessible to its subscribers. The show originally airs in South Korea on the cable network tvN every Saturday and Sunday. But international audiences can only view it on Netflix currently.

Mine Episode 11 Spoilers

In the next episode of ‘Mine,’ it is possible that the ladies might gang up on Ji-yong, who has risen as the new chairman of the conglomerate group. Han Suk-chul’s recovery is further set to cause a stir in this household. Meanwhile, Suzy Choi and Seo-hyun might finally stand up for their love, and Mother Emma will have a change of heart regarding Jin-hee. The latter will receive the counseling she needs after all. Elsewhere, Hi-soo and Seo-hyun might be cooking something up against Ji-yong, and we suspect Ja-kyeong might also have something to do with it.

Mine Episode 10 Recap

In episode 10 of ‘Mine,’ Ja-kyeong and Hi-soo try to stop a murderous Ji-yong from causing any harm to them. Meanwhile, Han Suk-chul awakens and is in a much better state, as declared by the doctor. He thanks Mother Emma for bringing about this miraculous recovery that happened after she beat up his unconscious body. Meanwhile, Seo-hyun meets the love of her life Suzy Choi as they catch up and draw each other like old times.

Even though society has pulled them apart, their hearts still beat as one. Jin-hee wants Mother Emma to counsel her again, but Emma snaps at her refusing to treat people who are already privileged. Now that Soo-hyuk has no desire to take over the company, Seo-hyun is scared that the role might be assigned to Ji-yong, who then greets Han Suk-chul with fake affection and tears. However, Hi-soo learns that Ji-yong is not his biological son, and Seo-hyun begs her to win the lawsuit despite the challenges.

At the trial for Ha-joon’s custody battle, Ja-kyeong places a series of accusations upon Hi-soo, who only claims to have brought the kid up using every ounce of strength that she could muster. In the end, the judges side against the transfer of custody request. This means that Ha-joon could stay with Hi-soo. Later, Seo-hyun informs her that Ji-yong has assumed his position as the next chairman. Hi-soo ultimately leaves Ji-yong, handing him the divorce papers.

