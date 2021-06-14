In ‘Mine’ episode 12, the ladies regroup to plan effective strategies to defeat Ji-yong, who has assumed the position as the chairman of the conglomerate group. Jin-ho attempts to expose his underground fighting ring, but Ji-yong pins him down with counter-threats. Hi-soo wants to protect their son from the lies and hatred caused by Ji-yong. To get a full picture of what transpired in the previous episode, you can check out the recap section. Now, let’s move on and check out what’s in store for ‘Mine’ episode 13!

Mine Episode 13 Release Date

‘Mine’ episode 13 will release on June 19, 2021, at 3 am ET on Netflix. The mystery drama series has 16 episodes in total. Each one has an approximate runtime of 60-70 minutes, and two new episodes land on Netflix on Saturdays and Sundays.

Where to Stream Mine Episode 13 Online?

Netflix users can watch ‘Mine’ episode 13 on the streamer here. The show originally airs in South Korea on the cable network tvN every Saturday and Sunday, available for the viewers in the country. International audiences can exclusively watch it on Netflix as of now.

Mine Episode 13 Spoilers

In ‘Mine’ episode 13, Ji-yong will find himself in a vulnerable position. Seo-hyun has been actively plotting against him, and even his son Ha-joon is being sent away. If he doesn’t take immediate action, he might actually lose his position as the chairman too. Apart from that, his murder mystery might be revealed. The prime suspect as of now Seong-tae in the eyes of the viewers, but he doesn’t have the kind of instincts needed to murder someone. Han Suk-chul might remove Ji-yong from the position of chairman of Hyowon Group and pick Seo-hyun as the new heir. Soo-syuk might lock arms with Seo-hyun, and together, they’ll close the chapter of “Ji-yong supremacy” that has ruined their lives.

Mine Episode 12 Recap

In the latest episode of ‘Mine,’ Hi-soo has declared legal war between her and Ji-yong, who is still reeling from the aftermath of her miscarriage. He is further furious at her request to Ja-kyeong for a legal custody battle regarding their son. However, the entire family sides with Hi-soo, including his brother, who is now aware of Ji-yong’s underground fighting racket. When the siblings confront, Ji-yong threatens to reveal that his brother is an alcoholic in case word about the ring. But Jin-ho tips off the media, hoping to take him down and elect Seo-hyun as the chairman. Seo-hyun realizes the dangers involved in being near Ji-yong, so she sends Ha-joon away to the States.

Meanwhile, Head Maid Joo locks up Ji-yong in the secret bunker where Ji-yong spent his childhood. But he begins to panic when he realizes that he is trapped. Seong-tae eventually lets him out. Hi-soo negotiates with a journalist to stop Ji-yong from being exposed. She knows that their son would be devastated if he hears about it. So she needs to find a way to defeat Ji-yong without causing harm to anyone in the family. The next thing that hits her is his relationship with Mother Emma that has never been openly discussed or acknowledged.

Elsewhere, Ji-yong attempts to shrug off all the dirt on him. He orders someone to kill the man whose brother was badly knocked up because of Ji-yong. Jin-ho receives negative publicity as a struggling alcoholic. It seems like Ji-yong kept his word after the news covered his underground ring story. His brother finally asks Seong-tae to kill him in exchange for the family necklace. Hi-soo casually reveals that the tutor tasked with taking Ha-joon abroad is actually Ja-kyeong, which baffles Ji-yong. It is only a matter of time before we find out the real story behind Ji-yong’s that is set to happen ten days later.

