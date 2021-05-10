‘Mine’ is a South Korean mystery drama series that follows the intriguing lives and long-hidden secrets of an ultra-rich family and the new members of staff they hire for their palatial home. The show takes off with a shocking murder at the Cadenza, the family estate of the Hyowon Group’s heirs, and then rewinds 60 days in the past, when a new tutor and a housemaid are hired by the two daughters-in-law of the family.

It’s a soapy drama centered around a murder mystery that embroils all the members of the wealthy family and the people they employ. Episode 2 sees the newly hired help, Ja-kyung and Yoo-yeon, settle into their roles and individually engage in what could be construed as inappropriate employee behavior. If you’re looking for details about the upcoming episode 3 of ‘Mine,’ here’s everything we know.

Mine Episode 3 Release Date

‘Mine’ episode 3 is scheduled to release on May 15, 2021, at 3 am ET on Netflix. There are going to be a total of 16 episodes with an approximate runtime of 60-70 minutes each. Every week, two new episodes will drop on Netflix on Saturday and Sunday.

Where to Stream Mine Episode 3 Online?

You can stream ‘Mine’ episode 3 on Netflix. The show airs locally in South Korea on the cable channel tvN, every Saturday and Sunday. But international audiences can only view it on Netflix.

Mine Episode 3 Spoilers

Two episodes in, the different plotlines involving multiple family members are starting to make sense. It seems like a romance is going to develop between Han Soo-hyeok and Kim Yoo-yeon. The next episode might shed more light on why Soo-hyeok wants to swap rooms each night and sleep in the young housemaid’s bed instead of his own. Yoo-yeon will likely get in trouble for exchanging rooms with the boss’s son since another maid witnesses the exchange in episode 2. Even though Yoo-yeon tells the young master that it is the last time they’re swapping rooms, the next episode will surely see him back at her door.

Clearly, Kang Ja-kyung is more than just a tutor and shares some history with the family – a history that Seo Hee-soo is yet unaware of (like us). The secretly shared looks between Ja-kyung and Han Ji-yong have to mean something. The preview at the end of episode 2 shows that the lines between the family members and their employees will blur further in episode 3. Both daughters-in-law – Seo Hee-soo and Jeong Seo-hyeon – will likely have a problem with Ja-kyung and Yoo-yeon overstepping their boundaries as hired help. The upcoming episode will most probably throw some more secrets and mysteries at us while unraveling the existing ones a bit. All we know is we are very far away from solving the murder mystery that the first episode teased.

