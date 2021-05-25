‘Mine’ is a South Korean drama series that revolves around the dramatic lives of an ultra-rich family and the staff employed in their household. Problems ensue when the family members’ lives become irrevocably entangled with those of a newly hired maid and a mysterious tutor. There is a harrowing accident (a possible murder) at the center of the plot, making for an intriguing storyline.

Episode 6 furthers the web of lies and deceit that the dysfunctional family has been spinning. Hi-soo suspects that Ja-kyeong is more than just a tutor and is relentless in her pursuit of the truth. Ha-joon’s birth mother’s identity is revealed at the end of episode 6, but viewers have called it since the second episode, so it’s not a big surprise. Soo-hyuk and Yu-yeon confess to their feelings and decide to drop the formal honorifics with each other. Let’s take a look at what the upcoming episode 7 of ‘Mine’ has in store.

Mine Episode 7 Release Date

‘Mine’ episode 7 is scheduled to release on May 29, 2021, at 3 am ET on Netflix. There are going to be a total of 16 episodes in this mystery drama series, with an approximate runtime of 60-70 minutes per episode. On a weekly basis, two new episodes will drop on Netflix on Saturday and Sunday.

Where to Stream Mine Episode 7 Online?

You can stream ‘Mine’ episode 7 on Netflix. The show primarily airs in South Korea on the cable channel tvN, every Saturday and Sunday. But international audiences can only view it on Netflix if they are subscribed to the platform.

Mine Episode 7 Spoilers

All bets are off now that it has been revealed that Ja-kyeong is really Ha-joon’s birth mother, Lee Hye-jin. Hi-soo’s suspicions were absolutely spot on. Episode 7 would focus on the changed status quo and how everyone deals with this shift in dynamics. Seo-hyun has got Hi-soo’s back but can the same be said for Ji-yong? Will the family throw Ja-kyeong/ Hye-jin out now that the truth is unveiled, or will she be able to claim back what was once hers?

While most of the family is caught up in the conflict between Ha-joon’s two mothers, Soo-hyuk and Yu-yeon have their own thing going on. They both are in the throes of giddy first love. The upcoming episode will also further their star-crossed love story. The “rich boy poor girl” trope is tried, tested, and much-loved. But their fairytale-like romance comes with its own set of trials and tribulations. The possibility of Yu-yeon getting fired is very real. And then there’s Soo-hyuk’s engagement to consider. Seo-hyun already knows about the growing attraction between the young lovers, and she has already warned them both separately. How long before their forbidden love becomes the primary focus of the family?

Finally, at the end of episode 6, we see Mother Emma on the night of the murder. She says that she first saw two bodies inside, but when she went back in, she implies there was only one. Amidst all the soapy drama going on, it’s difficult to remember that, ultimately, this is a whodunnit murder mystery, and there’s going to be a heinous crime committed by one of the characters in the near future. We don’t know who gets killed and by whom, but now Mother Emma’s reaction makes it seem like there is more than one fatal attack that night.

