Miracle Workers Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Miracle Workers’ is a comedy series based on the works of humorist Simon Rich, who also serves as the show’s creator. Each season of the anthology series follows a new story with religious overtones and explores the correlation between faith and humanity. It first debuted in 2019 and has received mostly positive reviews from critics. The performances of its lead cast and clever writing have received praise, while the show also draws in a sizeable viewership.

The latest and third season follows Reverend Ezekiel Brown’s attempts to relocate and bring prosperity to his famine-stricken town. As another quirky tale comes to a close, fans must be wondering whether there will be another installment of their favorite show. If you, too, are looking for details regarding ‘Miracle Workers’ season 4, here’s everything you need to know!

Miracle Workers Season 4 Release Date

‘Miracle Workers’ season 3 titled ‘Oregon Trail’ premiered on July 13, 2021, on TBS. The season finale aired on September 14, 2021. The third season contains ten episodes with a runtime of approximately 22 minutes each.

With regards to a fourth season, the network is yet to make an official announcement about the show’s renewal. Seasons 2 and 3 were announced a few months after the conclusion of the run of respective preceding seasons. Therefore, fans can still be hopeful as TBS hasn’t announced the cancellation of the show either.

It is likely that the network is assessing the third season’s performance and weighing up prospects of season 4 before officially greenlighting it. Should the network decide to proceed with a fourth installment, production could begin by the end of 2021. As a result, ‘Miracle Workers’ season 4 could arrive on our screens sometime in Q2 of 2022.

Miracle Workers Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Miracle Workers’ season 3 stars Daniel Radcliffe as Reverend Ezekiel Brown and Steve Buscemi as Benny the Teen. Geraldine Viswanathan (Prudence Aberdeen), Karan Soni (The Gunslinger), and Jon Bass (Todd Aberdeen) form the rest of the main cast. Shay Mitchell (Purple), Quinta Brunson (Trig), Carl Tart (Lionel), Tim Meadows (Jedidiah Noonan), and Erin Darke (Phaedra) guest star in a recurring capacity for the third season.

For season 4, most of the main cast members are likely to return, albeit to portray new characters. Some of the recurring cast members could also return to play new roles. Following the trend of the previous seasons, we could see a few new additions to the show’s cast for the fourth installment.

Miracle Workers Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

The third season of ‘Miracle Workers’ is a period piece set in 1844 and follows idealistic Reverend Ezekiel Brown. He teams up with an outlaw and a courageous prairie wife to lead the people of his town towards the West along the Oregon Trail. During this journey, Ezekiel goes through a crisis of faith but finds new meaning and outlook of life.

If greenlit, the fourth season will almost certainly feature a brand new tale. We can expect to see another hilarious and eye-opening take on the ideas of faith, religion, and humanity. The true genius of the series is how these concepts overlap in innovative and fresh ways. Therefore, we expect more of the same creative ingenuity from season 4.

