Created by Thomas Astruc, ‘Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir’ is a CGI-animated superhero TV series of considerable fame and fan base. Packed with dynamic action and exciting adventures, the series follows two seemingly normal Parisian teenagers, Adrien Agreste (a.k.a. Cat Noir) and Marinette Duplain-Cheng (a.k.a. Ladybug), who morph into superheroes to vanquish grisly villains who endanger their city daily. They derive their powers from magical jeweled artifacts known as “Miraculous,” lending the show its name. A production spanning four countries, France, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, the series was widely lauded by kids upon its premiere in September 2015 in TF1 in France and EBS 1 in South Korea.

Equally fun and compelling, the story of the modern everyday superhero has gone on for three seasons so far, winning several awards and accolades in the process. Since the ending of season three, otakus and followers of the show are intently waiting for the fourth installment. If you are curious about the release date and other updates on the upcoming season, we hope to fill you in on everything we know.

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 4 Release Date

‘Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir’ season 3 premiered in France on April 14, 2019, on TFOU. Months after, on August 1, 2019, the show was released on Netflix for global consumers. The final episode aired on December 8, 2019, on TFOU and was uploaded to Netflix a couple of months later. The third season contains 26 episodes, each with a standard runtime of 22 minutes.

Showrunner Jeremy Zag confirmed on January 22, 2018, that his team is working on season 4 and 5 of ‘Miraculous.’ In the meantime, there were some new developments, as Nickelodeon dropped the show from its schedule in 2016, following which, both Disney and Gloob announced to have picked up the show in 2019. Meanwhile, Astruc revealed a few concept arts for the upcoming season on Lucca Comics & Games 2019. The release was slated for fall 2020 but was further delayed due to you-know-what.

🐞🌎 We've been allowed to confirm that S4 is no longer slated for "Fall 2020" and has been pushed to 2021! (No specific month has been given! As soon as we have more news, we will let you all know! Please be respectful to the team, as COVID caught everyone off-guard) pic.twitter.com/keoMEDV3Rr — Miraculous World Network (@MiraculousINTL) June 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the creator consoled fans with a special episode called “Miraculous World: New York – United HeroeZ” which aired in September 2020. Zag also promised to do a feature-length film chronicling the fan-favorite characters, which would come out sometime in 2021.

It was also announced that Disney+ will add the “family-friendly” title to its roster, including the two seasons that are awaiting release. While no release dates have been put on pen and paper by official sources, Gloob has been teasing the audience with sneak peeks, while promising that it will reveal the official date on March 16, 2021. Therefore, if not delayed by some “miraculous” accident, we hope ‘Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir’ to release sometime in summer 2021, with the fifth installment premiering sometime in 2022.

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

The creator has managed to keep the core team of animators and voice actors together. So, barring unexpected developments, we hope to hear the voices of Christina “Vee” Valenzuela as Marinette and Bryce Papenbrook as Adrien in the English version of the show. In other prominent roles, we may expect voice actors such as Keith Silverstein (Gabriel Agreste/Hawk Moth/Shadow Moth), Mela Lee (Tikki), Max Mittleman (Plagg), Carrie Keranen (Alya Cesaire), and Zeno Robinson (Nino Lahiffe).

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 4 Plot: What is it about?

The finale of season 3 was taxing on fans and followers, and some were genuinely disappointed with the tragic conclusions that the ending drew. By the end of the episode, Master Fu loses all his memory, the friendship between Marinette and Chloe gets tainted and Ladybug becomes the new keeper of Miraculouses. Adrien and Marinette, to the dismay of fans, don’t end up together as Kagami enters the scene.

The fourth season will hopefully see the super-duo embarking on new adventures, capturing more “akumas” and defeating more villains. The first episode of the fourth season is called “Furious Fu”, in which fans may anticipate Ladybug and Cat Noir clashing with Master Fu. The finality of the season may see Ladybug and Cat Noir ending up together.



Read More: Will Adrien and Marinette End Up Together?

