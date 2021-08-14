Developed from the namesake novel by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, ‘Mo Dao Zu Shi’ or ‘The Founder of Diabolism’ or ‘Mo Dao Zu Shi: Wanjie Pian’ is a xianxia action-adventure donghua series. It revolves around Wei Wuxian, the creator of Demonic Cultivation and erstwhile student of the Yunmeng Jiang Clan. He died during the First Siege of the Burial Mounds. 13 years later, mentally unstable Mo Xuanyu brings him back into the mortal world through a sacrificial ritual. Wei Wuxian is soon reunited with Lan Wangji, who was also the disciple of the Yunmeng Jiang Clan. They set out together on a journey to gather knowledge about the spiritual world.

The donghua premiered on July 9, 2018. Season 3 began airing on August 7, 2021. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the upcoming episode of the series, we got you covered.

Mo Dao Zu Shi Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Mo Dao Zu Shi’ Season 3 (also known as ‘The Founder of Diabolism: Final Season’) episode 3 is set to premiere on August 21, 2021, on Tencent Video. Studio B.CMAY PICTURES developed the series, while Tencent Penguin Pictures produced it.

Where To Watch Mo Dao Zu Shi Season 3 Online?

Viewers in China and certain other Asian countries can catch the season on Tencent Video. International viewers can watch the episodes on WeTV.

Mo Dao Zu Shi Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, Wei Wuxian destroys the corpses with the tune of his flute and heads towards safety with an unconscious Jin Ling in his arms. A blindfolded man follows them. He somehow seems to recognize Wei Wuxian. Meanwhile, while destroying hundreds of corpses, Lan Wangji spots the silhouette of a blind girl.

Suddenly, a Fierce Corpse attacks Wei Wuxian, Jin Ling, and the blindfolded man. Wei Wuxian realizes that the Fierce Corpse is being controlled and uses mannequins to immobilize it. Jin Ling realizes that the Fierce Corpse is Song Zichen, who was looking for Xiao Xingchen. The blindfolded man claims that he is Xiao Xingchen, but his real identity is revealed to be Xue Yang. He asks Wei Wuxian to rebuild a shattered soul, but the latter declines. Xue Yang subsequently attacks Wei Wuxian, but Lan Wangji intervenes, prompting Xue Yang to retreat. Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji take the juniors to a coffin home so that they can heal them of corpse poisoning. The concoction that Wei Wuxian ends up preparing is so spicy that some of the juniors preferred to be poisoned.

Later, the blind girl that Lan Wangji saw earlier arrives. It is revealed that she is the ghost of A-Qing. Seeing that she is looking at the coffin, Lan Wangji removes its lid and finds the corpse of the real Xiao Xingchen. In episode 3, A-Qing might tell Wei Wuxian and others what happened to her and Xiao Xingchen. This might prompt Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji to hunt for Xue Yang together.

