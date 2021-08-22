Based on the namesake novel by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, ‘Mo Dao Zu Shi’ or ‘The Founder of Diabolism’ or ‘Mo Dao Zu Shi: Wanjie Pian’ is a xianxia action-adventure donghua series. It revolves around Wei Wuxian, the creator of Demonic Cultivation and former student of the Yunmeng Jiang Clan. 13 years ago, he was killed during the First Siege of the Burial Mounds. Due to a sacrificial ritual performed by Mo Xuanyu, Wei Wuxian returns to the mortal world and reunites with his friend Lan Wangji.

The donghua premiered on July 9, 2018. Season 3 began airing on August 7, 2021. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the upcoming episode of the series, we got you covered.

Mo Dao Zu Shi Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Mo Dao Zu Shi’ Season 3 (also known as ‘The Founder of Diabolism: Final Season’) episode 4 is set to premiere on August 28, 2021, on Tencent Video. Studio B.CMAY PICTURES developed the series, while Tencent Penguin Pictures produced it.

Where To Watch Mo Dao Zu Shi Season 3 Online?

Viewers in China and certain other Asian countries can catch the season on Tencent Video. International viewers can watch the episodes on WeTV.

Mo Dao Zu Shi Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, titled ‘The Dream,’ one juniors complains that only 13 suppression charms will not stop Xue Yang. Wei Wuxian uses Empathy so that he and Lan Wangji can see into the memories of A-Qing. They see Xiao Xingchen tending to Xue Yang’s injuries. A-Qing, who can actually see, warns Xiao Xingchen of Xue Yan, but Xiao Xingchen assures her that Xue Yan will leave when he is healed, he will leave. A-Qing is skeptical about this and continues to pretend to be blind. Seasons change, and Xue Yan is healed, but he doesn’t leave. Getting used to his company, both A-Qing and Xiao Xingchen relax around him.

Song Lan arrives in Yi City looking for his friend. Discovering how Xue Yan has taken advantage of Xiao Xingchen, he attacks the former. Suddenly, Xiao Xingchen appears, guided by his sword’s ability to detect corpse energy. Not realizing that his sword has been tracking the corpse powder on Song Lan, Xiao Xingchen stabs his friend. Xue Yan then turns Song Lan into a fierce corpse. After realizing what he has done, a horrified Xiao Xingchen slits his own throat.

Ultimately, Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji defeat and kill Xue Yan, but then the Gravedigger arrives through a Transportation Talisman and takes Xue Yan’s body. Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji then give Song Lan, now a sentient fierce corpse, Xiao Xingchen’s sword and two Spirit-Trapping Bags with pieces of Xiao Xingchen and A-Qing’s shattered souls inside them. In episode 4, as the matter of Yi City is solved, Wei Wuxian and the others might leave the city. While staying at an inn, Wei Wuxian might kiss Lan Wangji. The group will later have a rendezvous with Lan Xichen at Tanzhou.

