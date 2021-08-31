Based on Mo Xiang Tong Xiu’s novel of the same name, ‘Mo Dao Zu Shi’ is an action-adventure donghua series. Set in the fictional Xianxia world, it revolves around Wei Wuxian, the creator of Demonic Cultivation, who dies during the First Siege of the Burial Mounds. However, a few years after his death, he luckily returns to the mortal world thanks to a special ritual performed by Mo Xuanyu. Once back, he reconnects with his old friend Lan Wangji and the two embark on a quest to unravel the mysteries of their world. Season 3 of the series was released on August 7, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Mo Dao Zu Shi Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Mo Dao Zu Shi’ Season 3 (also known as ‘The Founder of Diabolism: Final Season’) episode 6 is expected to release on September 4, 2021, on Tencent Video. The action-adventure donghua is developed by B.C May Pictures and financed by Tencent Penguin Pictures.

Where To Watch Mo Dao Zu Shi Season 3 Online?

International fans of ‘Mo Dao Zu Shi’ can stream season 3 on WeTV. People who live in China and some other Asian countries can head to Tencent Video to stream the latest episode.

Mo Dao Zu Shi Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Lan Wangji, Wei Wuxian, Lan Sizhui, and others celebrate their safe return from the deserted Yi City over a few drinks. However, as they are having fun, an ominous feeling envelopes the atmosphere surrounding Lan Wangji’s room when he opens the door to sleep after a long day. He suddenly realizes that there is an intruder inside and pushes Wei Wuxian to save him from the potential life-threatening attack by a headless corpse. As they begin to fight it, they realize that it is remarkably skilled, and Wuxian later argues that he is Chifeung, the Clan Leader of the Nie Clan of Qinghe.

After subduing the headless corpse, he also argues that Chifeung, for some strange reason, only attacked him and Jin Ling- both of whom had the blood of Jin in their veins. They then head to the annual Discussion Conference at Jinlintai, where Wei Wuxian is welcomed with several hostile guests and hosts who question his presence there- keeping his actions in the past in mind. When the conference commences, the members rejoice at the fact that the cultivation world is going through a remarkable phase of calm and peace. However, they also notice that there have been some concerning rumors that the Yling patriarch, We Wuxian, has returned again.

After the brief discussions, Wei Wuxian is approached by a few people who are looking to pick a fight with him, but Jin Ling intervenes. Nevertheless, Wei never needed any assistance, and he ended up showing off his fighting skills. In episode 6, Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji may investigate the attack by the headless corpse and will probably find the reasons behind selective targeting of people with the blood of Jin in their veins.

