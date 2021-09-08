‘Mo Dao Zu Shi’ or ‘The Founder of Diabolism’ or ‘Mo Dao Zu Shi: Wanjie Pian’ is an action-adventure donghua series based on Mo Xiang Tong Xiu’s novel of the same name. The series follows the creator of Demonic Cultivation named Wei Wuxian, who unfortunately dies in the First Siege of the Burial Mounds. But a sacrificial ritual performed by Mo Xuanyu leads to his return to the mortal world, and he immediately reconnects with his old friend Lan Wangji.

The two embark on a quest to learn all there is to know about their strange world to uncover the mysteries that have confounded people for centuries. Season 3 of the series was released on August 7, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Mo Dao Zu Shi Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Mo Dao Zu Shi’ Season 3 (also known as ‘The Founder of Diabolism: Final Season’) episode 7 is scheduled to premiere on September 11, 2021, on Tencent Video. The series is animated by B.C May Pictures, with Tencent Penguin serving as the producer.

Where To Watch Mo Dao Zu Shi Season 3 Online?

‘Mo Dao Zu Shi’ season 3 is available for streaming on Tencent Video for fans in China and other Asian countries. However, international viewers can only watch the latest episodes of the show on WeTV.

Mo Dao Zu Shi Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Wei Wuxian turns himself into a paper doll to investigate the castle and find the letters that can reveal countless secrets about the past. However, when he reaches a hall, he hears someone’s footsteps and decides to hide. It turns out that Qin Su has read the letters that reveal Jin Guangyao’s dark secrets. However, when he confronts her about it, she does not hesitate in showing hate for his actions and refuses to reveal who gave her the letters.

Unable to do anything about her incessant arguments, Guangyao takes her to a secret room, and Wu Wuxian follows, only to be found hiding in a corner. He somehow returns to the period during the Sunshot campaign along with Lan Wangji. The duo watches the battle unfold as different factions fight on the battlefield. The duo decides to go further to find the reason for the deterioration of Nie Mingjue and Jin Guangyao’s relationship. During the war, Jin’s hard work impresses Nie, who makes him his right hand and encourages him to become a better warrior ignoring everything else.

When he comes to learn of his desire to meet his father, Jin grants Nie permission to do so. However, when they later meet accidentally in a forest, Nie is shocked to see him murder a fellow warrior. Although he decides not to punish him harshly, Jin stabs himself, and when Nie approaches to help, he incapacitates him, leading to his capture and further humiliation in front of his father’s killer.

However, he later escapes and avenges his father’s death. He is shocked to learn Jin deeply regretted his actions and tried to make up for them by infiltrating Qishan. The trio later became the Venerated triad, and Jin returned to Jinlintai. In episode 7, Wu Wuxian and Lan Wangji may finally find out who handed Su the letters. They will further begin to investigate how Mo Xuanyu got his hands on the sacrificial ritual which Wu Wuxian saw in Jin’s room.

