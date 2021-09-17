Mo Dao Zu Shi Season 3 Episode 8: What to Expect?

Based on Mo Xiang Tong Xiu’s novel of the same name, ‘Mo Dao Zu Shi: Wanjie Pian’ or ‘The Founder of Diabolism’ is a fantasy action donghua series. The show recounts the story of a former student of the Yunmeng Jiang Clan and the creator of Demonic Cultivation, who unfortunately dies in the First Siege of the Burial Mounds. However, 13 years after his death, the feared warrior has reincarnated into the mortal world thanks to the sacrificial ritual performed by Mo Xuanyu. Upon his return, he wastes no time in reuniting with his old friend, Lan Wangji.

The duo then embarks on an epic quest to unravel the mysteries of their world, not realizing that the path they take will eventually reveal the secrets behind the protagonist’s death. Season 3 of the series was released on August 7, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Mo Dao Zu Shi Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Mo Dao Zu Shi’ Season 3 (also known as ‘The Founder of Diabolism: Final Season’) episode 7 is all set to release on September 18, 2021, on Tencent Video. B.C May Pictures has animated the series with Tencent Penguin as the producer.

Where To Watch Mo Dao Zu Shi Season 3 Online?

Fans who live outside Asia can watch ‘Mo Dao Zu Shi’ season 3 on WeTV. In China and other countries in the region, the fantasy donghua is available for streaming on Tencent Video.

Mo Dao Zu Shi Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Nie Mingjue, Lan Xichen, and Jin Guangyao of the Venerated Triad take an oath not to seek materialistic gains and work for the greater good. Meanwhile, Wei Wuxian goes to Qiaongqi road and somehow manages to save Wen Ning and his clan. He later heads to the burial mounds with them. Lan Wangji expresses his desire to bring someone dear to him back to the Cloud Recesses with his brother. Meanwhile, at the annual Discussion Conference at Jinlintai, the cultivators debate the role of Wei Wuxian in siding with the enemies. When one of the members argues that he has murdered his own people, a brave woman named Mianmian makes the case that there is also the possibility that it might be revenge.

However, everyone in the conference just laughs at her opinion and even questions her loyalty, forcing her to leave her clan in protest. Meanwhile, Wei Wuxian, along with Wangji, gathers everyone in the castle and asks Guangyao to open the secret room. However, when everyone enters the protected area, Su suddenly stabs herself. Wei Wuxian is shocked that all the evidence of Guangyao’s nefarious plans is nowhere to be found. The situation turns upside down when the reality of the protagonist is revealed. In episode 8, Wu Wuxian and his longtime friend Wangji will have to flee from one place to another to avoid getting captured. They will also try to figure out how Guangyao managed to turn the tables on them.

