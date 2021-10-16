Mo Dao Zu Shi Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Mo Dao Zu Shi’ or ‘The Founder of Diabolism’ is a fantasy action donghua series based on Mo Xiang Tong Xiu’s novel of the same name. The series follows the creator of Demonic Cultivation and a former student of the Yunmeng Jiang Clan named Wei Wuxian. After acquiring unimaginable powers through forbidden means, the anti-hero dies unexpectedly in the First Siege of the Burial Mounds. However, because of the sacrificial ritual performed by Mo Xuanyu thirteen years later, Wei Wuxian returns to the mortal world. He immediately reunites with his old friend, Lan Wangji, and embarks on an epic journey that reveals the secret behind his mysterious death.

The series first premiered on July 9, 2018, and was a massive hit in China. The viewers in the West and other parts of the world fell in love with the donghua as well. After the conclusion of the third season, they are now curious whether ‘Mo Dao Zu Shi’ will return with another installment or not. In case you are wondering the same, here’s everything you need to know.

Mo Dao Zu Shi Season 4 Release Date

‘Mo Dao Zu Shi’ season 3 premiered in China on August 7, 2021, on Tencent Video. After a 12-episode run, the third installment ultimately concluded on October 16, 2021. The donghua was released internationally on WeTV.

As far as the fourth season of the show is concerned, here’s everything we know so far. The series has not been officially renewed as of now. The third installment, like previous ones, has done remarkably well in terms of viewership. The ratings have consistently climbed as well, and the overwhelmingly positive reviews on different platforms just go on to show that ‘Mo Dao Zu Shi’ has left its indelible mark on the fans yet another time.

However, for renewal, the high ratings and viewership are not the only factors that are considered, and the availability of the source material also plays a crucial role. The third season covers some very crucial storylines of Mo Xiang Tong Xiu’s novel series. It tied all the loose ends of the previous installments and also captured some highly anticipated scenes.

Although there is still enough source material for another season, it remains to be seen whether the creators will renew the series or not. The domestic rating and viewership will ultimately be the key factors that will decide the donghua’s fate. Assuming the show gets renewed in the coming months, we can expect ‘Mo Dao Zu Shi’ season 4 to premiere sometime in Q3 2022.

