Created by Gemma Baker, Eddie Gorodetsky, and Chuck Lorre, CBS’ ‘Mom’ is a sitcom that follows Christy and her mother, Bonnie, as they try to repair their relationship after battling addiction for years. The mother-daughter duo attends Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and the friends they make there become an essential part of their lives. The series first premiered on September 23, 2013, and received critical acclaim. The comedy series has garnered appreciation for handling sensitive subjects such as addiction, recovery, homelessness, teen pregnancy, cancer, domestic violence, rape, and many others.

In addition, the terrific performances and writing have particularly impressed the critics and viewers. The popular show also boasts high viewership and has received many awards and nominations, including the Primetime Emmy Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and People’s Choice Awards. Therefore, it is natural for fans to be curious about an update regarding another season of their favorite show. So, the question arises: will there be a season 9? Well, we’ve got news for you!

Mom Season 9 Release Date

‘Mom’ season 8 released on November 5, 2020, on CBS and concluded after 18 episodes on May 13, 2021. Each episode has a running time of 18-21 minutes.

With regards to the ninth season, here is what we learned. On February 17, 2021, CBS confirmed that the show would end with the final episode of season 8. Naturally, it has come as a shock to everyone, considering that ‘Mom’ is highly rated and has continued to perform well despite being on air since 2013. Not only the viewers but the cast members had also not anticipated this decision. On ‘CBS Sunday Morning,’ Allison Janney (Bonnie) spoke about the show’s unexpected cancellation. She said, “Yeah, it was a shock. I have my own theories, but I’ve been told not to express them.”

“But listen, eight years is a great long run for a show. This show has had a deep effect on people,” the multiple award-winning actor added. “Yeah, you know, it’s one thing to be part of a show that entertains, which in and of itself is a wonderful thing. But to also have an impact on people who are in recovery, or people who have loved ones or family members who are going through it, to make recovery a more approachable option.” Janney shared that she is glad to be a part of a show that is entertaining and has also helped make recovery and addiction an approachable topic.

Join us Thursday, one last time. 💜 pic.twitter.com/81SSJunqOk — Mom (@MomCBS) May 8, 2021

For the uninitiated, Janney’s brother Henry “Hal” Janney battled addiction for many years before he died in 2011 by suicide. In 2018, the actress even dedicated her Oscar to her late brother. Other cast members have also publicly spoken about their experience on the show. Jaime Pressly (Jill Kendall) said that she was honored to be a part of the production that highlights the stories of flawed women looking out for each other through the ebbs and flows of life.

Kristen Johnston (Tammy Diffendorf) expressed her co-star’s disappointment that the series has come to an end. She echoed Pressly’s thoughts and said that being a part of the show has been a life-changing experience for her. Although CBS has not given any solid reasons for axing the high-performing show after eight seasons, Janney has expressed her views. The Oscar-winning actress said that there could be many reasons for the cancellation; however, finances might be a primary one. This is not unusual since the cost of production is gradually rise for long-running shows.

Season 8 is also the first and last outing of the series without Anna Faris, who has been a central part of the storyline, appearing as Christy Plunkett. Faris announced her departure in September 2020. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-creator Gemma Baker said, “When we first heard Anna was leaving ‘Mom,’ we were, of course, sad to lose her.” She added, “But we never felt a sense of panic because, over the last few seasons, the show has naturally become more about the ensemble. We have such an incredibly strong cast, so we never doubted that we would be able to lean into them.

The co-creator also said, “There are so many stories left to tell about these strong women.” This turned out to be true as the fans saw the series grow more than a relationship between a mother and daughter. Therefore, as of now, ‘Mom’ season 9 is officially canceled. Even though Baker’s statement gave many of us hope that the series had a long road ahead of it, until further development, we will have to be content with the heartwarming and thought-provoking stories it has shared with us.

