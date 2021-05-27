Everyone loves a show that forces us to use our brains through a mind-bending plot. ‘Money Heist’ is a rare example of the genre and has managed to thrill, awe, and fascinate viewers with its numerous twists and turns ever since season 1. The show, originally shot in Spanish, follows a group of bank robbers led by the enigmatic Professor through meticulously planned heists. ‘Money Heist’ is religiously followed worldwide and has earned much acclaim for its excellent characterization, brilliant performances, and nail-biting plot.

Created by Álex Pina, ‘Money Heist’ (‘La Casa De Papel’) premiered on May 2, 2017, on the Spanish TV network Antena 3. The global streaming rights for the show were later acquired by Netflix, which re-released the first season on December 20, 2017. With a massive fanbase worldwide, the end of season 4 has fans questioning the show’s possible return. Well, we come bearing answers!

Money Heist Season 5 Release Date

‘Money Heist’ season 4 (also called Part 4) released on April 3, 2020, on Netflix. Season 4 comprises 8 episodes. As far as the next installment is concerned, here’s what we know. ‘Money Heist’ season 5 will release in two parts, the first of which will premiere on Netflix on September 3, 2021. The first part will be followed by the second, which will premiere on December 3, 2021.

On July 31, 2020, Netflix confirmed that ‘Money Heist’ will be returning for a fifth season. A few days later, in early August, Netflix further announced that filming for season 5 had begun. Sadly though, the fifth season will be the last time our beloved characters appear on screen as Netflix has confirmed that with ‘Money Heist’ season 5, the show will come to an end.

Money Heist Season 5 Cast: Who is in It?

Most of the main cast are expected to reprise their roles in season 5. Úrsula Corberó will return as Tokyo, while Álvaro Morte will step back into the shoes of the Professor. Other cast members expected to make a comeback are Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belén Cuesta Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, José Manuel Poga as Gandia, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, and Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra.

Even though Berlin dies in season 4 of the show, it has been confirmed that actor Pedro Alonso will reprise his role as Berlin in season 5 and appear in flashbacks throughout the season. On the other hand, Alba Flores, who plays Nairobi, will not return as Gandia kills her character in season 4. Furthermore, we will get to witness talented new additions to the cast in season 5. ‘Sky Rojo’ fame Miguel Ángel Silvestre will be joining the cast, as will Patrick Criado.

Money Heist Season 5 Plot: What is It About?

‘Money Heist’ season 4 ended on an enormous cliff-hanger that left viewers hungry for more. The finale showcases Lisbon’s thrilling rescue from the police vehicle that is taking her to the courthouse. Inside the bank, we see how the robbers finally manage to restrain Gandia. In a surprising turn of events, Lisbon, instead of joining the Professor, chooses to sneak inside the Bank of Spain. With success in their sight, it feels like the robbery is back on track for a moment. Still, the finale leaves viewers with a host of questions as Inspector Sierra manages to discover the Professor’s whereabouts and trains a gun on him.

Season 5 should pick up immediately from the end of the season 4 finale. Numerous theories are doing the rounds, including one which assumes Sierra to be Berlin’s wife. However, this has not been substantiated as of yet. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the robbers will face off against their most formidable enemy, the army, who now surrounds the Bank of Spain. In their official synopsis, Netflix also speaks of how the robbery will turn into an all-out bloodbath in season 5.

When speaking with Vogue about season 5, creator Álex Pina said, “We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In Volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.” Thus, it seems like season 5 will bring with it an eclectic mix of action and emotion, giving the show the glorious send-off that it deserves.

Read More: Is Money Heist a True Story?