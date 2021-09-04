Created by Álex Pina, the Spanish heist crime-drama series ‘Money Heist’ revolves around a group of extraordinary criminals who come together under the leadership of the Professor (Álvaro Morte) and take €984 million from the Royal Mint of Spain in Madrid. They subsequently go their separate ways. However, after the authorities apprehend one of their members, they reunite to pull off another heist, this time at the Bank of Spain, and rescue the aforementioned member. Since its premiere on May 2, 2017, ‘Money Heist’ has become a global hit. Season 5 part 1 was recently released. If you are wondering when part 2 will come out, here is what you need to know.

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Release Date

‘Money Heist’ season 5 part 2 is set to premiere on December 3, 2021, at 3 am ET on Netflix. Season 5 has 10 episodes in total, but they have been split into two equal parts. Part 1 was released on September 3, 2021, and has five episodes of 45-55-minute runtime each. Season 5 part 2 will have the same number of episodes with similar runtime.

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Plot: What Is It About?

In the final episode of season 5 part 1, Sagasta (José Manuel Seda) and his unit corner Tokyo, Denver, and Manila in the kitchen of the bank. When soldiers seem to have the upper hand, the Professor tells Tokyo to aggravate Gandia so much that he ignores direct orders from Sagasta. And that is what ends up happening. Gandia becomes so angry that he tries to hurt the robbers with a grenade. But Tokyo throws the grenade right back. The ensuing explosion kills one of the soldiers.

Sagasta subsequently brings Gandia under control, and they resume fighting. Meanwhile, Denver and Manila escape the kitchen through the dumbwaiter. They urge Tokyo to do the same, but the latter knows it’s already too late. She says her goodbyes to Rio through the hole on the floor that Rio has dug. As Sagasta, Dandia, and the rest of the soldiers rush into the kitchen, Tokyo holds them off as long as she can. Deciding to die on her own terms, she blows herself up with the grenades strapped to her chest. Gandia, who has been standing over her at the time, is killed as well.

In season 5 part 2, the fallout of Tokyo’s death might happen. The entire time Denver and Manila try to help Tokyo, Stockholm sits completely disorientated after injecting herself with morphine. In part 2, some members of the group will blame Stockholm for Tokyo’s death. Meanwhile, without any morphine, Helsinki will have to endure excruciating pain. His relationship with Palermo might deepen further.

Some of the group members are drilling to get to the museum, not knowing that a severely injured soldier is waiting for them on the other side. A few more members of the crew might die in part 2. If Sagasta and some of his soldiers survive the explosion, they will launch a brutal assault against the robbers.

Meanwhile, Alicia has given birth to her baby daughter Victoria with the Professor and his team’s help. But that doesn’t mean that she will immediately change sides. Unlike Lisbon, she likes Madrid and has no intention of leaving. So, in future episodes, she will try to regain control of the situation with the plier she has hidden in her sleeve. Berlin’s son, Rafael, is introduced in part 1. We might learn what happened to him and why he isn’t part of either of the two heists.

