Monsters at Work Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Monsters at Work’ is an animated series that takes us back to Monstropolis and serves as a sequel to the 2001 hit film ‘Monsters, Inc.’ The series reunites us with the loveable Mike and Sulley, who are leading their company through a transitional phase. We are also introduced to a variety of new monsters, including Tylor Tuskmon, an ambitious new recruit who must adapt to the changes that are taking place in the company.

After a hilarious and heartwarming debut season, fans of the show must be curious to learn whether we will be revisiting Monstropolis in the future. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about ‘Monsters at Work’ season 2.

Monsters at Work Season 2 Release Date

‘Monsters at Work’ season 1 was released on July 7, 2021, on Disney+, with the season finale dropping on September 1, 2021. The show’s first season contains ten episodes that have a runtime of 22–24 minutes each. Upon release, it received average reviews from critics but was praised for its all-round entertainment value.

With respect to a second installment, there has been no official comment on the matter either from the show’s makers or the parent studio. However, given the franchise’s popularity, a second season is a strong possibility. Disney’s careers portal recently posted a bunch of job vacancies specifically for the show’s production. Therefore, it seems like work is quietly underway on a second season.

Since the first season completed its run only recently, the studio could take some time to assess the show’s performance and viewership before making an official renewal announcement. If all things sail smoothly, ‘Monsters at Work’ season 2 could arrive on our screens sometime in 2022.

Monsters at Work Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

In ‘Monsters at Work,’ Billy Crystal reprises his role as Mike Wazowski, the Senior Co-President of Monsters, Inc., and John Goodman also returns to provide the voice of James P. “Sulley” Sullivan, the CEO of Mosters, Inc., and Mike’s best friend. The rest of the impressive voice cast comprises Ben Feldman (Tylor Tuskmon), Mindy Kaling (Val Little), Henry Winkler (Fritz), and Lucas Neff (Duncan P. Anderson). Alanna Ubach voices Katherine “Cutter” Sterns and some other minor characters.

For the second season, most of the main cast is expected to return to voice their respective characters. Some of the recurring cast members, such as Bonnie Hunt (Ms. Flint), John Ratzenberger (Yeti and Bernard Tuskmon), and Aisha Tyler (Millie Tuskmon), are also likely to make a comeback. We could also see some new cast members join the voice cast for the new season.

Monsters at Work Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the first season of ‘Monsters at Work,’ Tyler, who is a Scare Major graduate, arrives at Monsters, Inc. The company is transitioning to the use of laugh power rendering Tyler’s talents useless. Tyler then tries to learn about comedy and hopes to become a jokester. His desire is to work with his idols, Mike and Sulley. In the season finale, Tyler officially becomes a jokester and is promoted to the Laugh Floor. Monsters, Inc. is saved from shutting down after proving that laugh power is a viable energy source.

Since the first season is set between the ending and epilogue of ‘Monsters, Inc.,’ the second season will take the story in a brand new direction. With Tyler now a jokester, he is likely to face a host of new challenges. His friends at MIFT might find it hard to keep in touch with Tyler. We could also see Boo return and reunite with Sulley. Boo’s arrival could once again change the dynamics between Mike and Sulley.

