More Than Blue: The Series Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix’s ‘More Than Blue: The Series’ is a sentimental Taiwanese romantic drama that revolves around the love story of K, a young man with cancer, and Cream, a young woman with no family. K, not wanting to leave Cream alone in the world, tries to secure a match for her despite their unconfessed mutual feelings of attraction. Their heartbreaking romance is discovered by a record label manager and his assistant years later when they try to find the original writer of the song “The Saddest Thing of All.”

Directed by Hsieh Pei-Ju, the romantic series is based on a 2009 South Korean film of the same name, which is also the source material for the eponymous 2018 Taiwanese movie adaptation. Fans were touched by the Chinese-language show’s heart-wrenching premise and exploration of the enduring power of love. With fantastic performances by the cast, soulful music, and stunning visuals, this tearjerker has quickly garnered a passionate fanbase. Understandably, many are curious to know about the show’s future. Well, here’s everything you need to know about ‘More Than Blue: The Series’ season 2!

More Than Blue: The Series Season 2 Release Date

‘More Than Blue: The Series’ landed in its entirety on October 22, 2021, on Netflix. The season comprises 10 episodes with a runtime of 42-50 minutes each.

As far as another season is concerned, here’s what we know. There is currently no official information regarding season 2. However, the romantic story arcs of K and Cream, as well as Yang Yu-hsein and Yu Chen-hsi, are neatly resolved at the end of season 1. We are given all the necessary information about all the character’s backstories, motives, and desires. The past is laid bare, the present is cherished, and the future is looked forward to with hope. Love persists, even as life ends. Past traumas heal and make way for future companionship. All of these factors hint at the show not making a return for another round.

Since ‘More Than Blue: The Series’ touches upon all the important plot points of the original movie, there is a distinct lack of source material for future seasons. It does not seem likely that Netflix will again try to milk the wildly popular 2018 Taiwanese adaptation for future content — especially since the series has been well-received and concludes satisfactorily. Additionally, several East Asian romantic dramas on Netflix religiously follow a single-season format, tying up all loose ends tightly in their season finales.

Keeping in mind all the above-mentioned points, it seems unlikely that ‘More Than Blue: The Series’ season 2 will ever get made. While this news certainly breaks our heart, we do understand that the stories of our beloved characters reach their natural conclusions at the end of season 1. The series sufficiently explores the story of K and Cream and all the others caught in their star-crossed romance. Many fans agree that it would be unwise to mine their tragic love story further for the sake of another season.

As of now, there is nothing we can do but wait for an official announcement pertaining to the show's status. Don't forget, if you want to experience the heartbreaking magic of 'More Than Blue: The Series' again, you can always give the show a rewatch.

