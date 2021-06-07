Based on a manga series written by Ryousuke Takeuchi and illustrated by Hikaru Miyoshi, ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ is a period mystery adventure anime. It depicts James Moriarty, one of the greatest villains of literature, as the hero of the masses. Sherlock Holmes is part of the story as well, serving as its deuteragonist. Season 1 of the anime aired between October 11, 2020, and December 20, 2020. Season 2 premiered on April 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the show’s upcoming episode.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date

Moriarty the Patriot season 2 episode 11, titled ‘The Two Criminals,’ is set to release on June 13, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. 24 episodes were developed as part of a split-cour anime. The first part has 11 episodes, and the second part, which is currently on air, has 13 episodes. Studio Production I.G developed the series, with Fumi Morihiro serving as the producer. Kazuya Nomura helmed the production as the main director, and Taku Kishimoto led the writing staff. Asami Tachibana composed the music, while Tooru Ookubo designed the characters and served as the chief animation director. Tasuku Hatanaka sang the opening theme, “TWISTED HEARTS,” and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION performed the ending theme, “OMEGA.”

Where to Stream Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation on the same day they air in Japan. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab. In Southeast and South Asia, viewers can watch season 2 episodes on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel. The episodes of the current season are also streaming on Netflix Japan.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, Watson introduces Holmes to Mary Morstan and breaks the news of their engagement. Although he is initially bamboozled by the news, Holmes soon deduces that Mary has an ulterior motive to be there and directly asks her about it. She reveals that her father served in India after her mother’s death. She grew up in a girls’ boarding school. About ten years ago, she received a telegram from her father asking her to meet him at a hotel. Much to Mary’s disappointment, however, she never got to meet her father, who seemed to have vanished, leaving all his belongings behind.

Mary later learned that one of her father’s colleagues, Mr. Sholto, passed away six years ago. Around the same time, she started receiving large pearls. Mary says that she thinks that her father’s disappearance and the pearls are connected and asks Sherlock to find her father. Sherlock, Watson, and Mary visit Sholto’s house and discover the body of one of Sholto’s twin sons. The other son reveals to them that his father accidentally killed Mary’s father during their heated argument about the Treasure of Agra, which they had found in India. On his death bed, Sholto instructed his sons to find the treasure and give it to Mary. But they didn’t find it until very recently and decided to send the pearls instead.

Sherlock ultimately deduces that two other colleagues of Sholto are responsible for Sholto’s son’s death, and they have stolen the treasure as well. He and Watson chase them on a police boat. After one of the thieves gets shot, the other throws the treasure into the river before getting caught. Mary later admits that she is being blackmailed for the treasure. It is also heavily implied that Sholto was being blackmailed as well. Sherlock realizes that there is only one person in London capable of such a sophisticated crime, Milverton.

In episode 11, Sherlock will likely deduce that there is another reason for Milverton blackmailing Mary besides the treasure. He later might meet the King of Blackmailers apparently to propose a compromise. Meanwhile, the Moriarties might decide to eliminate Milverton not only for what happened to Adam but also for the Jack the Ripper incident.

