Developed from a manga series written by Ryousuke Takeuchi and illustrated by Hikaru Miyoshi, ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ is a period mystery adventure anime. The story portrays James Moriarty, the primary antagonist in Arthur Conan Doyle’s ‘Sherlock Holmes’ book series, as the hero of the masses. Holmes is also part of the narrative and determined to bring Moriarty down. Season 1 of the anime aired between October 11, 2020, and December 20, 2020. Season 2 premiered on April 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the show’s upcoming episode.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date

Moriarty the Patriot season 2 episode 12, titled ‘The Final Problem Act 1,’ is set to release on June 20, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. 24 episodes were developed as part of a split-cour anime. The first part has 11 episodes, and the second part, which is currently on air, has 13 episodes. Studio Production I.G developed the series, with Fumi Morihiro serving as the producer. Kazuya Nomura helmed the production as the main director, and Taku Kishimoto led the writing staff. Asami Tachibana composed the music, while Tooru Ookubo designed the characters and served as the chief animation director. Tasuku Hatanaka sang the opening theme, “TWISTED HEARTS,” and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION performed the ending theme, “OMEGA.”

Where to Stream Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation on the same day they air in Japan. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab. In Southeast and South Asia, viewers can watch season 2 episodes on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel. The episodes of the current season are also streaming on Netflix Japan.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, Mary relates to Sherlock, Watson, and Miss Hudson the story of how Milverton started blackmailing her. She was studying at a university in Paris when she got involved in an anti-government movement. Then, three days before the present time, Milverton came to see her and asked her for the treasure in exchange for the ledger showing her name as part of the movement. While Watson is surprised that Milverton is the one blackmailing Mary, Sherlock seems to have expected this. Milverton visits Sherlock’s apartment and declares that he has no intention of foregoing the payment.

He also tells Holmes that the real ledger is in a safe in his home, and if the detective and Watson manage to gather the money he is asking, they should contact the London Hotel he is staying in. After he leaves, Sherlock goes with Watson to retrieve the ledger from Milverton’s home. However, once they get there, they discover that a shootout is happening inside the house. Suddenly, the entirety of Milverton’s plan becomes clear to Sherlock. He sends Watson to get the police and enters Milverton’s office to find William pointing a gun at the media tycoon.

He reveals to Milverton that he has deduced that the other man orchestrated everything to get both him and William in this room at this time. He then says that the blackmailer has gravely misjudged the situation before killing him. Sherlock later lets himself be arrested. As they return home, William tells Louis that Sherlock will now be coming after him to kill him. In episode 12, the countdown to the final struggle between the great detective and lord of crime will begin. Mycroft might visit the Queen and inform her about the current developments.

