Based on a manga series written by Ryousuke Takeuchi and illustrated by Hikaru Miyoshi, ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ is a period mystery adventure anime. It reimagines Arthur Conan Doyle’s immortal works with James Moriarty as the primary character and hero of the masses, who takes on the role of the necessary evil to usher in reforms in Victorian England. Season 1 of the anime aired between October 11, 2020, and December 20, 2020. Season 2 premiered on April 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the show’s upcoming episode.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date

Moriarty the Patriot season 2 episode 13, titled ‘The Final Problem Act 2,’ is set to release on June 27, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. 24 episodes were developed as part of a split-cour anime. The first part has 11 episodes, and the second part, which is currently on air, has 13 episodes. Studio Production I.G developed the series, with Fumi Morihiro serving as the producer. Kazuya Nomura helmed the production as the main director, and Taku Kishimoto led the writing staff. Asami Tachibana composed the music, while Tooru Ookubo designed the characters and served as the chief animation director. Tasuku Hatanaka sang the opening theme, “TWISTED HEARTS,” and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION performed the ending theme, “OMEGA.”

Where to Stream Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation on the same day they air in Japan. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab. In Southeast and South Asia, viewers can watch season 2 episodes on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel. The episodes of the current season are also streaming on Netflix Japan.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 13 Spoilers

In episode 12, William changes the final plan and announces through newspapers that he is the Lord of Crime and declares that he will change the country by killing the aristocrats. As he has predicted, Albert is denounced in the parliament by members of the House of Lord, while the regular people come to the gate of the Moriarty home to vent their anger for killing someone like Adam Whiteley.

After William starts eliminating the aristocrats, even his loyal comrades start to have doubts, especially because the implementation of the final plan requires William’s death. Mycroft arranges a meeting between Queen Victoria and Holmes and Watson. The Queen urges Holmes to solve the Moriarty problem as soon as possible. Louis and Fred visit Holmes, pleading to him to save William. The episode ends with William himself visiting Holmes and asking him to bring his story to an end. Episode 13 will be the final episode of the season. Holmes will likely try to save Moriarty and foil his plan. They will likely have their climactic encounter at the Reichenbach Falls.

