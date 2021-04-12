Based on the Japanese mystery manga of the same name, written by Ryōsuke Takeuchi, ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ revolves around the indomitable British Empire that has proved its might to the world and has emerged as the most influential Empire on Earth. Unfortunately, its oppressive and tyrannical socio-economic system has led to the rise of an underground movement that aspires to level the playing field and create a just society for the ordinary man.

The crime-mystery series first premiered on October 11, 2020, and concluded a few weeks later, on December 20, 2020. Following the success of season 1, the show released its season 2 on April 4, 2021. With its two episodes already released, fans are curious to know what they can expect from the upcoming next. If you are interested to learn more about the show’s episode 3, then allow us to help you learn all you need to know.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Moriarty the Patriot’ Season 2 episode 2, titled ‘A Scandal in the British Empire Act 3,’ is scheduled for a premiere on April 18, 2021. The production enterprise and the anime studio Production I.G has developed the series, while Tooru Ookubo has helmed the ambitious project as the chief animation director. The music is composed by Asami Tachibana, and the anime screenwriter Gō Zappa with Taku Kishimoto has come up with the scripts.

Where to Stream Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Online?

The crime-mystery anime series is available on Funimation. People living in the US, Canada, UK, and Ireland can stream the show on Funimation’s official website. ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ season 2 is also available on Animelab. People from Scandanivanian countries and German, Russia, France can stream it on Wakanim. The show is also available on Netflix Japan. Viewers in South and Southeast Asia can watch the series on Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, Albert Moriarty hosts a masquerade ball where he meets Irene Adler. Realizing that Albert let go of the opportunity to take her into custody at Baker Street, she wrongly presumes that the government is willing to make a pact with her. In the confidence of her theory, Irene demands her safety in return for the secret papers. However, she is shocked to find out that Albert is unwilling to grant her wishes. Albert argues that he is told by the government to assassinate Irene, so the question of ensuring her safety is out of the window.

However, Irene is unprepared for the shocking revelations that follow. After learning that the documents contain secrets about the entire British Empire and not just the nobility, Albert tells her that he is, in fact, the Lord of the Crime. He makes her realize that their motives for changing society are the same. Understanding the gravity of the secrets that she just learned, Irene heads out to procure the secret documents. Unfortunately, Sherlock tricks her into revealing the confidential papers and makes her confess what she is up to.

Irene admits that she got her hands on the secret documents to trick the Prince but, realizing that it won’t help manipulate the nobility, now wants to make a pact with the government for her safety. After patiently listening to her side of the story, Sherlock lets her leave with the documents only to conclude later that she can’t be making a deal with the government. Therefore, she must have made a pact with the Lord of Crime, who only can offer her protection.

In episode 3, the government and Sherlock are likely to ruthlessly pursue Irene to ensure that the secret papers do not get into the wrong hands. At the same time, the Moriarty brothers will want to procure the documents for themselves. Since the secrets of the entire British Empire are now at stake, the upcoming episodes will be critical. Can the government get its hands on the documents before dark secrets of the Empire are revealed? Or will the Moriarty brothers shock the nobility and Sherlock by procuring the secret documents that can lead to the mighty Empire’s downfall?

