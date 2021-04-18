Based on a manga series written by Ryousuke Takeuchi and illustrated by Hikaru Miyoshi, ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ is a mystery adventure anime show that reimagines Arthur Conan Doyle’s brilliant creation. It depicts one of the greatest villains of literature as a hero of the masses who wants to create a truly egalitarian society. Having been brought up in an orphanage, Moriarty has seen all the social ills first hand and has strong ideas about how to cure them.

Season 1 of the anime aired between October 11, 2020, and December 20, 2020. Season 2 premiered on April 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the show’s upcoming episode.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

Moriarty the Patriot season 2 episode 4, titled ‘The Phantom of Whitechapel Act 1,’ is set to release on April 25, 2021. 24 episodes were developed as part of a split-cour anime. The first part has 11 episodes, and the second part, which is currently on air, has 13 episodes. Studio Production I.G developed the series, with Fumi Morihiro serving as the producer. Kazuya Nomura helmed the production as the main director, and Taku Kishimoto led the writing staff. Asami Tachibana composed the music, while Tooru Ookubo designed the characters and served as the chief animation director. Tasuku Hatanaka sang the opening theme, “TWISTED HEARTS,” and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION performed the ending theme, “OMEGA.”

Where to Stream Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation on the same day they air in Japan. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions of the episodes will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions of the episodes can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab. In Southeast and South Asia, viewers can watch season 2 episodes on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel. The episodes of the current season are also streaming on Netflix Japan.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Sherlock lets Irene leave, despite knowing that she is heading out to make a deal with the Lord of Crime and not the government. He realizes that this might be the only way to keep her safe. Meanwhile, the Moriarty brothers know that Sherlock will likely follow Irene to the rendezvous spot and prepare accordingly.

Irene arrives at an old church, where she is greeted by an elderly woman. She is told that the gentleman has already arrived. A figure wrapped in shadows begins speaking to her. After confirming his commitment to make the world a better place for everyone, she gives him the papers. Sherlock arrives and threatens that the Scotland Yard is outside and seemingly strikes a deal with the Lord of Crime to ensure Irene’s safety. It is revealed that Albert and not William met Irene and Sherlock, making Irene realize that the Lord of Crime is not a single individual.

Later, the Moriarty brothers come to an agreement with Mycroft, who reveals that Maximilien Robespierre, the man behind the French Revolution and the Moriarty brothers’ greatest source of inspiration, was Sherrinford Holmes. The episode ends as Irene starts using a new identity as a member of the Moriarty Group, James Bond.

In episode 4, a new story will begin. It might focus on Whitechapel, a slum in London. Jack the Ripper might emerge as the new antagonist. The infamous serial killer might have some connection to the Lord of Crime. Jack’s reasons for killing ordinary and innocent people might be revealed.

