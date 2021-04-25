Developed from a manga series written by Ryousuke Takeuchi and illustrated by Hikaru Miyoshi, ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ is a mystery adventure anime show. It revisits the ageless classics by Arthur Conan Doyle and then flips the script, turning James Moriarty into a hero of the masses. In the process, the show humanizes not just Moriarty but Holmes as well. Season 1 of the anime aired between October 11, 2020, and December 20, 2020. Season 2 premiered on April 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the show’s upcoming episode.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

Moriarty the Patriot season 2 episode 5, titled ‘The Phantom of Whitechapel Act 2,’ is set to release on May 2, 2021. 24 episodes were developed as part of a split-cour anime. The first part has 11 episodes, and the second part, which is currently on air, has 13 episodes. Studio Production I.G developed the series, with Fumi Morihiro serving as the producer. Kazuya Nomura helmed the production as the main director, and Taku Kishimoto led the writing staff. Asami Tachibana composed the music, while Tooru Ookubo designed the characters and served as the chief animation director. Tasuku Hatanaka sang the opening theme, “TWISTED HEARTS,” and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION performed the ending theme, “OMEGA.”

Where to Stream Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation on the same day they air in Japan. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab. In Southeast and South Asia, viewers can watch season 2 episodes on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel. The episodes of the current season are also streaming on Netflix Japan.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, a new evil roams the alleys of Whitechapel, Jack the Ripper, whose victims are exclusively prostitutes. Bonde settles into his identity, making Moran recognize him as a man. William sends Moran, Louis, Fred, and Bonde to retrieve the content of a safe deposit box from the bank. They wonder why they all have to be involved in this trivial job. While they are there, robbers hit the bank, knocking out the guard and taking hostages.

Moran helps Bonde realize that taking the initiative and creativity are two of the most important things required of him as part of the crew. They know if the situation gets out of hand at the bank, Sherlock Holmes will get involved, and he might find out that the Moriarty crew has been there. Inspired by what Moran said, Bonde uses muzzle flashes from Moran’s gun to knock all the robbers out and then gives the credits to the guard. This brings Moran and Bonde closer. Fred tells Louis that he recognized the robbers, making him realize that William planned the entire thing.

When they get back to the house, Moriarty brothers’ old teacher, Jack Reinfeld, is waiting for them. It turns out that the box they retrieved from the bank belongs to Reinfeld and contains the tools of his profession. About fifty years ago, Reinfeld garnered a fierce reputation as Jack the Ripper during the First Anglo-Afghan War. During the Moriarty brothers’ stay at the Rockwell mansion, he taught them how to kill people. The episode ends as William deduces that there are multiple imposters currently going around murdering disenfranchised women and vows to show them who are the true devils in the town.

In episode 5, William might figure out that the people posing as Jack the Ripper wants a revolt by the Whitechapel militia. On William’s suggestion, the real Jack the Ripper might pretend to kill a woman, prompting the militia to unite with the police.

