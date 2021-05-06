Based on a manga series written by Ryousuke Takeuchi and illustrated by Hikaru Miyoshi, ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ is a period mystery adventure anime show. It takes Arthur Conan Doyle’s immortal creation and turns the plot on its head by making James Moriarty, one of the worst villains of literature, into a mass hero. Despite this, it maintains the antagonistic relationship between Sherlock Holmes and Moriarty. Season 1 of the anime aired between October 11, 2020, and December 20, 2020. Season 2 premiered on April 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the show’s upcoming episode.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

Moriarty the Patriot season 2 episode 6, titled ‘The Riot in New Scotland Yard,’ is set to release on May 9, 2021. 24 episodes were developed as part of a split-cour anime. The first part has 11 episodes, and the second part, which is currently on air, has 13 episodes. Studio Production I.G developed the series, with Fumi Morihiro serving as the producer. Kazuya Nomura helmed the production as the main director, and Taku Kishimoto led the writing staff. Asami Tachibana composed the music, while Tooru Ookubo designed the characters and served as the chief animation director. Tasuku Hatanaka sang the opening theme, “TWISTED HEARTS,” and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION performed the ending theme, “OMEGA.”

Where to Stream Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation on the same day they air in Japan. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab. In Southeast and South Asia, viewers can watch season 2 episodes on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel. The episodes of the current season are also streaming on Netflix Japan.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Lestrade puts on a puppet show to get Holmes interested in Jack the Ripper case, but the private detective declines. Meanwhile, William deduces that Jack the Ripper is a type of organized crime committed by a group of people bent on sowing chaos in society. He believes that the culprits want to do this by turning the police and the militia against each other.

William comes up with an elaborate plan and sends out Reinfeld to pretend to be the fake Jack the Ripper. The militia and the police come together to pursue him, but with Moran, Bonde, and Fred’s help, he evades capture. William and Louis visit the hideout of the Jack the Ripper group and kill them all. Charles Augustus Milverton watches the entire thing unfold and decides that William is his biggest enemy. The following morning, as Moriarty predicted, Holmes is called to the scene. He correctly figures out what has happened but realizes that he has to keep it a secret or England will be thrown into turmoil.

In episode 6, the Scotland Yard might fabricate evidence and declare that they have caught Jack the Ripper. Mycroft, who has likely figured out everything, might reach out to the Moriarty brothers to know their next move. After all, an innocent person is being framed for something that they didn’t do. Mycroft then will likely send Bonde to infiltrate the Yard.

Read More: Best Action Romance Anime of All Time