Developed from a manga series written by Ryousuke Takeuchi and illustrated by Hikaru Miyoshi, ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ is a period mystery adventure anime. It depicts the eponymous character not as an individual but as a group of people who intend to lead a mass revolution in England. The show also explores the complex relationship between the Moriarties, William in particular, and Sherlock Holmes. Season 1 of the anime aired between October 11, 2020, and December 20, 2020. Season 2 premiered on April 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the show’s upcoming episode.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

Moriarty the Patriot season 2 episode 7, titled ‘The Merchant of London,’ is set to release on May 16, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. 24 episodes were developed as part of a split-cour anime. The first part has 11 episodes, and the second part, which is currently on air, has 13 episodes. Studio Production I.G developed the series, with Fumi Morihiro serving as the producer. Kazuya Nomura helmed the production as the main director, and Taku Kishimoto led the writing staff. Asami Tachibana composed the music, while Tooru Ookubo designed the characters and served as the chief animation director. Tasuku Hatanaka sang the opening theme, “TWISTED HEARTS,” and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION performed the ending theme, “OMEGA.”

Where to Stream Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation on the same day they air in Japan. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab. In Southeast and South Asia, viewers can watch season 2 episodes on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel. The episodes of the current season are also streaming on Netflix Japan.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, after Scotland yard fails to catch Jack the Ripper, the police arrest an ordinary town doctor under the orders of Chief Inspector Arterton of the CID. At Zach Patterson’s suggestion, Lestrade asks for Sherlock’s help to get the innocent man out of jail. To Lestrade’s surprise, Sherlock immediately agrees. As for Sherlock, he wonders if Moriarty will continue to play Robin Hood and save the falsely accused.

William sends Bonde to deal with the situation. Bonde gets a prototype automobile from Von Herder and drives to his meeting with Patterson at a bar. There, he even helps invent Martini, though he names it after Patterson. Later, Bonde gains entry into the classified materials room with Patterson’s help and steals Arterton’s secret ledger, in which he keeps the records of all his shadowy dealings. Sherlock, who is also there with Watson and Lestrade, realizes who Bonde exactly is and lets him go. The ledger is subsequently handed to higher authorities, and Arterton and his associates are removed from their position.

As the episode ends, William reflects that having Patterson in the CID’s chain of command will be of great use to the Moriarties. In episode 7, Charles Augustus Milverton might look into William and his brothers’ past and find certain court records. However, that might be a bait that William set for Sherlock or any other person investigating the history of the Moriarties. Milverton in ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ is likely a media tycoon who is bent on revenge after Moriarties destroyed his operation in the slum.

