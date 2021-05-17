Based on a manga series written by Ryousuke Takeuchi and illustrated by Hikaru Miyoshi, ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ is a period mystery adventure anime. It depicts James Moriarty, one of the worst villains of literature, as a hero of the masses. Sherlock Holmes is also part of the story but plays the role of a deuteragonist. Season 1 of the anime aired between October 11, 2020, and December 20, 2020. Season 2 premiered on April 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the show’s upcoming episode.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

Moriarty the Patriot season 2 episode 8, titled ‘The White Knight of London Act 1,’ is set to release on May 23, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. 24 episodes were developed as part of a split-cour anime. The first part has 11 episodes, and the second part, which is currently on air, has 13 episodes. Studio Production I.G developed the series, with Fumi Morihiro serving as the producer. Kazuya Nomura helmed the production as the main director, and Taku Kishimoto led the writing staff. Asami Tachibana composed the music, while Tooru Ookubo designed the characters and served as the chief animation director. Tasuku Hatanaka sang the opening theme, “TWISTED HEARTS,” and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION performed the ending theme, “OMEGA.”

Where to Stream Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation on the same day they air in Japan. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab. In Southeast and South Asia, viewers can watch season 2 episodes on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel. The episodes of the current season are also streaming on Netflix Japan.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, We are taken back to William and Louis’ childhood at the orphanage. They discover that an aristocrat named Baxter has swindled £300 out of the orphanage with the promise of constructing a new building. William reaches out to Baxter and gives him £300 to take over the debt from the orphanage and an additional £300 to start the construction. According to the agreement, if Baxter fails to pay the £600 he owes, he will have to give William a pound of his flesh.

Baxter predictably doesn’t pay, and the case goes to court. After William demands a pound of flesh from Baxter, it initially plays out like in William’s Shakespeare’s play, ‘The Merchant of Venice,’ with the judge stating that William can’t take blood along with the flesh as the agreement was for the latter. But William introduces a caveat to the story and brings a waiter from a restaurant that Baxter frequents as his witness. He asks the waiter when Baxter orders his steaks if he also asks the blood to be removed. When the waiter answers in the negative, Williams asks Baxter if his (Baxter) rules do not apply to what he eats why it should be applicable in court. Seeing William approaching him with a knife in his hand, a terrified Baxter hands over his entire fortune to the young boy.

As the episode ends, it is revealed that Charles Augustus Milverton has found the records of this case. In episode 8, it will likely be revealed that the Moriarties consciously left the records to be found so that they would know who was targeting them. Realizing that Milverton is their newest foe, the Moriarties might begin the preparation to eliminate him.

Read More: Best Action Romance Anime of All Time