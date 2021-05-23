Based on a manga series written by Ryousuke Takeuchi and illustrated by Hikaru Miyoshi, ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ is a period mystery adventure anime. It portrays James Moriarty, one of the greatest villains of literature, as a hero of the masses, a Robin Hood-like figure who intends to usher in drastic changes to the British privilege class. Moriarty is also not a single individual but a collective of people who have similar beliefs. Season 1 of the anime aired between October 11, 2020, and December 20, 2020. Season 2 premiered on April 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the show’s upcoming episode.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

Moriarty the Patriot season 2 episode 9, titled ‘The White Knight of London Act 2’, is set to release on May 30, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. 24 episodes were developed as part of a split-cour anime. The first part has 11 episodes, and the second part, which is currently on air, has 13 episodes. Studio Production I.G developed the series, with Fumi Morihiro serving as the producer. Kazuya Nomura helmed the production as the main director, and Taku Kishimoto led the writing staff. Asami Tachibana composed the music, while Tooru Ookubo designed the characters and served as the chief animation director. Tasuku Hatanaka sang the opening theme, “TWISTED HEARTS,” and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION performed the ending theme, “OMEGA.”

Where to Stream Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation on the same day they air in Japan. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab. In Southeast and South Asia, viewers can watch season 2 episodes on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel. The episodes of the current season are also streaming on Netflix Japan.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, while shopping for groceries, William overhears people speaking about a firebrand MP, Adam Whiteley. A member of the House of Commons, Whiteley has been trying to pass an election reform bill that will extend voting rights to all citizens in the working class. Predictably, he has been facing fierce opposition from the nobility, including the House of Lords members. Because of his situational awareness and the ability to read people, Adam escapes an assassination attempt after discovering that dynamites have been placed under his carriage.

He captures the culprit and hands him over to the police. William deduces that the assassin is a mobster hired by the House of Lords members to kill Whiteley. Meanwhile, the nobility switches tactics and employs Milverton. To test Whiteley, William arranges for the MP to be criticized at a park inauguration. However, Adam proves that he values collective betterment even above personal honor. Afterward, Albert approaches him and gives him an envelope carrying the evidence of the connection between the mobsters and the House of Lords members.

Elsewhere, a police officer secretly kills the mobster and makes it look like a suicide. The officer himself is then killed by Milverton’s agents. It is revealed that their next target is Adam’s brother Sam. In episode 9, Patterson will likely tell Whiteley about what happened to the mobster and the police officer that killed him, asking him to let them increase the number of officers guarding Whiteley and his family. Whiteley will probably decline, trusting the two he has chosen himself.

