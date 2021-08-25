With April Brown and Sarah Sklash of the boutique brand The June Motel as hosts, ‘Motel Makeover‘ is a show that follows two motel owners attempting to redesign a rundown motel based in Ontario. The show delineates their achievements and hardships throughout the renovation period that, in the end, resulted in a “millennial haven.” Upon its release, the show managed to garner a fanbase who must now be anticipating another season. In that case, here is what we know about the ‘Motel Makeover’ season 2!

Motel Makeover Season 2 Release Date

‘Motel Makeover’ season 1 released in its entirety on August 25, 2021, on Netflix. The first season has 6 episodes with a runtime of around 30 minutes each. The show inspires creativity in anyone who watches it, especially dreamers who need a break from the usual 9 to 5 hustle.

As far as the second season is concerned, here’s everything we know. Its home network Netflix has not renewed the show as of now. Considering how reticent Netflix is regarding most of its shows, you shouldn’t worry if you spend days without hearing any news on the possibility of another season. When the pandemic disrupted the clockwork of normal life, people had a lot of free time on their hands. So they started to explore new hobbies and interests, which ultimately popularized shows based on art, creativity, and design.

Home improvement is a genre that significantly grew once the coronavirus took its hold. Similarly, ‘Dream Home Makeover’ is one such show that was successful enough to have spanned two seasons. Along with new productions, Netflix has also added existing renovation shows to its list, including ‘Tiny House Nation,’ a reality home-building series picked up by the streaming service after four seasons on the FYI and A&E Networks. So, there is a high chance that the network might not pull the plug on ‘Motel Makeover’ just yet.

Moreover, the production for the first season continued through the coronavirus pandemic despite the problems that repeatedly posed issues. It has been reported that the redesigned motel now has the potential to become a hotpot in Sauble Beach. Co-founder of June Motel, Sarah Sklash, further mentioned that the project featured on the show is their largest renovation to date and her business partner April Brown saw it as an opportunity to transform it into a place that attracts millennials traveling to wine country.

With such a clear vision guiding April and Sarah, the pair might come up with more projects that deserve to be shared with the world. Hence, if ‘Motel Makeover’ gets renewed, the production for the second season will occupy a few months. Considering all of this, we can expect ‘Motel Makeover’ season 2 to release sometime in 2022.

Motel Makeover Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of ‘Motel Makeover’ includes April Brown, a motelier and co-founder of June Motel. She is also a travel enthusiast who often shares tidbits from her travel experiences on social media. She has previously worked in PR with brands like American Express and Nike.

April began her current professional journey with her best friend Sarah Sklash in 2016. Besides co-owning June Motel, Sklash also stars in the show as the co-host. She was a project manager and business analyst before diving into the renovation business. Hence, we might see them take on another developmental project in the potential follow-up season.

