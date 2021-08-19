‘Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory’ or ‘‘Megami-ryou no Ryoubo-kun.’ is a harem ecchi anime that is based on Ikumi Hino’s Japanese manga series of the same name. The show follows an innocent 12-year-old boy named Nagumi Koushi who gets abandoned by his father after a fire breaks out in his house. With no place else to go, Koushi ends up on the sidewalk, where he eventually meets Mineru, a compassionate girl who is kind enough to take him to her dormitory and feed him.

Once there, he ends up accepting her offer to become the official dormitory mother, unbeknownst to how challenging it will be to live with some eccentric college girls. The anime premiered on July 14, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Episode 7 Release Date

‘Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory’ episode 7 is scheduled to release on August 25, 2021, in Japan. It will premiere on AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, SUN, and BS11 at different times. The show is animated by the Japanese animation studio Asread, with Shunsuke Nakashige helming the directorial team and Masashi Suzuki overseeing the scripts. The series’ music is composed by Tomoki Kikuya, and Maiko Okada has designed the characters.

The female cast of the series has performed the opening theme song, “Naughty Love,” and the ending theme track, “Zettai! Kimi Sengen.” Viewers can choose between the see-through, modified, and uncensored versions of the anime.

Where to Watch Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Season 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory’ on HIDIVE with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. The latest episodes are accessible on VRV. Fans from certain countries in Asia can stream the series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. The d Anime Store also has the harem anime in its catalog.

Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Koushi heads to the beach with the rest of the girls from the dormitory and Sutea. While everyone is having fun, he observs everyone from a distance to ensure that they are safe. Meanwhile, Sutea is jealous that he is not paying any attention to her. As she swims in the ocean, a fish goes in her undergarments, and she starts drowning. Luckily, Koushi notices her and asks Kiriya to save her. Sutea feels sorry that she misbehaved with everyone at the dormitory while others are so nice to her, so she apologizes to Kiriya and Atena for her past behavior and also expresses her gratitude to the former for saving her life.

When Atena goes to a shop near the beach, some troublemakers pass inappropriate comments, which angers Koushi, and he intervenes. However, when Atena later calls him her brother, he is conflicted by his feelings for her and feels irritated. After returning from the trip, he is still lost in his thoughts, and Frey, unable to let him suffer alone, decides to take him to a cosplay shop. Once there, they dress up as Mobile game characters, and Frey forces him to open up about his inner turmoil. The conversation helps Koushi understand his stance on the relationship he shares with Atena, and he thanks Frey for helping him clear things up. In episode 7, Koushi will attend a college festival with the girls from the dorm. They may end up drinking something strange and unknowingly end up getting intimate with one another.

