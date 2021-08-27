Based on Ikumi Hino’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory’ or “Megami-ryou no Ryoubo-kun.’ is a harem ecchi TV anime. The show follows Nagumi Koushi, an innocent middle schooler who is disowned by his father after a fire breaks out in his house. Sadly, he has nowhere else to go, so Koushi ends up on the street walk where he is rescued by a compassionate college student named Mineru, who takes him to her dormitory.

Later, the 12-year-old accepts the job as the dormitory mother there, and its marks the beginning of a comical relationship that he overtime forms with the rest of the girls. The anime premiered on July 14, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Episode 8 Release Date

‘Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory’ episode 8 titled ‘Kiriya Wishes Upon a Christmas’ is slated to release on September 1, 2021, in Japan. It will premiere on AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, SUN, and BS11 at various times. Asread has animated the harem ecchi series with Shunsuke Nakashige helming the directorial team and Masashi Suzuki leading the writing staff. Tomoki Kikuya has composed the series’ music, and Maiko Okada has designed the characters. Both the opening theme song, “Naughty Love,” as well as the ending theme track, “Zettai! Kimi Sengen,” are performed by the female cast of the anime. The series is accessible in see-through, modified, and uncensored versions on different platforms.

Where to Watch Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Season 1 Online?

‘Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory’ is accessible for streaming on HIDIVE with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles and original Japanese audio. The latest episodes are also accessible on VRV. Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and d Anime Store also have the harem anime in their catalogs.

Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Koushi heads to the Seikan Women’s University along with Sutea for the annual festival. All the girls from the dormitory are already there, busy with different responsibilities. When he meets Mineru, she reveals that she is illegally selling various elixirs that have a wide array of effects on people. Later, one of her potions makes a group of girls at the festival uncontrollably horny who end up harassing Koushi and Sutea.

Luckily, Serene finds them in time and, with her mysterious otherworldly powers, saves them from the crowd. Meanwhile, Kiriya is busy in the cross-dressing competition. When Koushi, accompanied by Atena, heads to the hall to show their support, they learn that she is the winner of last year’s competition and is also the captain of the School Festival Executive Committee. Overwhelmed by the crowd there, Koushi accidentally drinks the potion that shows people’s true colors.

He then goes through a spooky maze with Frey and Kiriya and reveals a lot of things about himself. However, when Mineru meets him, she reveals that the potion has nothing special in them, and it was only the placebo effect that affected most people who drank it. In episode 8, the girls at the dormitory will celebrate Christmas with Koushi. Kiriya may wish for something extremely important to her.

