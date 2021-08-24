‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ is a supernatural series on Freeform that revolves around three witches trained to be a part of the USA Army. The conscription of witches in the Army began 300 years ago when the witches made an agreement with the American government, putting an end to the Salem witch trials. Created by Eliot Laurence, the supernatural drama initially premiered on March 18, 2020.

The series is set in a gender-nonconforming world, which is a highly appreciated aspect of the show. Many people praised the performances of the cast as well as the premise. However, some critics felt that the series would do better with a more elaborate world-building and a clearer tone. Despite the mixed response the show received, it has amassed a decent fanbase. As the second season comes to a close, you must be anxious to know what lies on the horizon for this drama series. So, let us take you through all the information we have gathered about the potential season 3!

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Release Date

‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ season 2 landed on June 22, 2021, on Freeform, with the season coming to a close on August 24, 2021. The second consists of ten episodes that run for 41–51 minutes each.

With regard to the show’s third round, here is what you must know. On August 23, 2021, it was announced that the series would return for its third and final outing. The news came a day before the second season’s finale aired. The president of Freeform, Tara Duncan, said in a statement, “We’re excited to bring ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ back for a third season. I am grateful to Eliot [Laurence] and the entire ‘Motherland’ team. They have created a truly immersive mythology that has resonated with fans since day one, and I know this last chapter will continue to deliver.”

Before the formal announcement regarding the third cycle was made, the cast and the series creator had been dropping hints. In an interview in July 2021, Taylor Hickson (Raelle Collar) shared that the final episode of the second season would set up innumerable possibilities for the third installment.

Season 2 was announced in May 2020 and was filmed from October 2020 to April 2021; it finally debuted in June 2021. This timeline possibly includes delays caused by the pandemic. Even then, it means that the production team requires about a year to finish producing one installment. Taking these factors into account, if the cast and crew begin filming the new cycle soon, we can expect ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ season 3 to release sometime in Q3 2022 or later.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

We are likely to see the following actors in the upcoming installment: Jessica Sutton (Tally Craven), Ashley Nicole Williams (Abigail Bellweather), Taylor Hickson (Raelle Collar), Lyne Renée (Sarah Alder), Amalia Holm (Scylla), Catherine Lough Haggquist (Petra Bellweather), and Demetria McKinney (Anacostia Quartermaine).

Others who might reprise their roles are Emilie Leclerc (Izadora), Tony Giroux (Adil), Kylee Brown (Khalida), Praneet Akilla (Gregorio), Ess Hödlmoser (M), Arlen Aguayo-Stewart (Nicte Batan), Mellany Barrosas (Penelope Silver), and Diana Pavlovska (Willa Collar). Be prepared to see some new faces in the show’s upcoming edition.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

In the second season, the witches have to deal with a new threat, an ancient group of witch hunters called the Camarilla. Raelle, Abigail, Tally are compelled to work shoulder to shoulder with the Spree. Their training gets into high gear as they challenge their boundaries. In the final episode of round 2, Fort Salem gets dragged into the fight with the Camarilla. The trio and their allies are forced to make some life-changing decisions.

In the third season, we will get a deeper look into the origin of the witches. It will continue to highlight the intense friction between the witches and the witch hunters. The events in season 2 ensure that the fight against the Camarilla becomes all the more personal for each of the witches. Raelle’s newfound ability to communicate with the Mycelium might become an important plot point for the upcoming season. In addition, we might see Alder trying to re-establish her authority.

