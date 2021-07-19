In the latest episode of ‘Mountain Men’ season 10, Tom Oar scored another remarkable payday owing to his unrivaled skill of hunting beavers. The people residing near the Yak River were facing issues because of these little creatures raiding the ponds and disrupting the normal flow of the river. For a closer look at how Tom dealt with the situation, you can skim through the recap. Fans curious about the next episode can find the details for ‘Mountain Men’ season 10 episode 8 here!

Mountain Men Season 10 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Mountain Men’ season 10 episode 8 will release on July 22, 2021, at 8 pm ET on History Channel. New episodes drop on the network every Thursday, and each one has a runtime of around 90 minutes.

Where to Watch Mountain Men Season 10 Episode 8 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Mountain Men’ season 10 episode 8 during the time it airs on History Channel at the date and time given. After its original broadcast, you can watch it on History Channel’s official website. Live streaming options are available on Spectrum, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and Philo TV. You can also buy/rent the episodes of ‘Mountain Men’ on VOD platforms like YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video. Hulu users can access seasons 4, 5, and 6 of the show on the platform here.

Mountain Men Season 10 Episode 8 Spoilers

In the next episode of ‘Mountain Men’ season 10 titled ‘The Grizzly,’ viewers will get to witness another chapter in the lives of America’s most heroic mountaineers settled in remote parts of the freezing wilderness. When winter periodically descends, we are let into the lives of these intriguing mountain men who forge decent lives out of what nature dispenses.

Mountain Men Season 10 Episode 7 Recap

The latest episode of the tenth season of ‘Mountain Men’ titled ‘On Thin Ice’ primarily focused on Tom Oar splintering across broken patches of ice to trap a row of beavers creating trouble for people living near the water. He reached a remote territory of the Yak River, traversed a major portion of it on foot in order to reach the most populated beaver territory. He filled up these beaver ponds with traps comprising a beaver cast, a dive stick, and a metallic structure dipped underwater.

On the way back, Tom already spotted a beaver trapped and frozen to death. By the end of the second day, he managed to catch quite a number of them. All that fur could be sold on the market for more than $1500. Elsewhere, Jake took his young dogs up on the mountain to train them, but panic began to rise when one of them disappeared somewhere in the heart of the area.

Kidd and Harry, on the other hand, took off on a mid-winter fishing expedition where a gauntlet of river ice grabbed their attention. They tackled the mighty waters of the river beneath the Sawtooth Range to see where it leads. Mike’s main challenge was his inability to pack out 500 pounds of feral cow meat which could result in bigger problems while Josh prepared a bison for his upcoming tasting session with a local butcher.

Read More: Where Is Mountain Men Filmed?