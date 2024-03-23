10 Movies Like Land of Bad You Must See

William Eubank’s ‘Land of Bad’ employs some noteworthy action sequences and intense thrills to put together a memorable action thriller that fans of the genre will enjoy. Starring brothers Liam and Luke Hemsworth alongside the iconic Russell Crowe, the film follows a US Delta Force unit that gets ambushed during a mission in an enemy territory. Their only hope lies in a military drone operator who must help them survive through a lethal 48 hours. Considering that it features multiple tropes from the action thriller genre, the film may resemble the essence of many others produced in the same style. Here’s a list of 10 movies like ‘Land of Bad’ you’ll enjoy.

10. Extraction (2020)

Netflix’s ‘Extraction’ directed by Sam Hargrave, stars Chris Hemsworth and centers around black-market mercenary Tyler Rake, who is brutal enough to accept the most outlandish offers. He is tasked by an Indian drug lord to rescue his adolescent son, who has been kidnapped. Rake must now embark on a ruthless journey to extract the boy from the clutches of fatality as he slaughters anyone standing in his way.

‘Extraction’ and ‘Land of Bad’ are two films that will keep you on the edge of your seats. With brilliant fight sequences reminiscent of some of the greats in the genre, the films depict masterful professionals at work in some of the harshest environments. Both leads are determined to make it out alive and must survive at any cost. ‘Extraction’ makes for a great watch if you like ‘Land of Bad.’

9. Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023)

‘Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Covenant’ stars Jake Gyllenhaal and is based on a collection of experiences between US Army soldiers and local interpreters, set in the hostile lands of Afghanistan. The film follows a US Army Sergeant, John Kinley, who teams up with Ahmed, a local interpreter. Ahmed wishes for safe passage to America in return for his duty. The Sergeant’s team gets ambushed, and it is up to the interpreter to save the day.

Upon hearing that the interpreter was not given what he was promised, Kinley travels back to repay his debt before the Taliban gets to him. ‘Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant’ and ‘Land of Bad’ illustrate some great stories of surviving through the most challenging environments. Both tales offer moving reflections on honor, duty, and repaying great debts. ‘Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant’ is a great watch if you enjoyed ‘Land of Bad.’

8. Plane (2023)

The Gerard Butler starrer ‘Plane,’ directed by Jean-François Richet, is an action thriller that’s bound to be liked. The film centers around pilot Brodie Torrance, who is forced to make a risky landing on an island engulfed in war. With their communications disabled, Torrance must find and rescue the surviving passengers and cabin crew who have been taken hostage by dangerous rebels.

‘Plane’ and ‘Land of Bad’ employ similar genre tropes as both their leads are stranded in a hostile environment and must survive both the elements and the lethal personnel who are in search of them. The pace of both films also bears resemblance as it is a defining characteristic of the action thriller genre. Equipped with explosions, gunfire, and hand-to-hand combat, both films provide an exhilarating experience.

7. One Shot (2021)

Directed by James Nunn, ‘One Shot’ applies all the goodness of a great action thriller in a survival setting that’s bound to fill your canister of suspense. The film follows a squad of Navy SEALs tasked with the transport of a prisoner from a secluded and covert CIA black site. In an unexpected turn of events, the site is attacked by terrorists. The team must endure the attacks and get the prisoner out at all costs.

‘One Shot’ and ‘Land of Bad’ provide incredible sequences of action and tension amidst a lethal backdrop. In both films, a straightforward mission turns on its head as unforeseen forces try to jeopardize the state of affairs. Apart from the genre trope similarities, the films focus on team unity and how they pull through the most fatal encounters.

6. 12 Strong (2018)

Starring Chris Hemsworth and directed by Nicolai Fuglsig, ‘12 Strong’ takes its viewers to the arid outlands of Afghanistan, where a Special Forces team is deployed. Based on Doug Stanton’s non-fiction book Horse Soldiers, the film is set after the events of 9/11 as the team joins forces with a local warlord to fight the Taliban. However, things drastically become more hostile as the mission turns into a struggle for survival.

‘12 Stong’ and ‘Land of Bad’ employ serious firepower in their fight sequences as the main focus turns to survival after the mission is endangered. From the camaraderie of a well-knit team to their relentless determination to survive, both films showcase the struggles of being in compromising positions behind enemy lines.

5. Black Hawk Down (2001)

Ridley Scott’s ‘Black Hawk Down’ is a powerful display of elite professionals caught in the middle of a warzone. Starring Josh Hartnett and Ewan McGregor, the film follows the story inspired by real-life incidents of U.S. soldiers who are tasked with capturing a Somalian warlord’s lieutenants but find themselves surrounded by opposing forces. Amid the battle, they must survive the onslaught and complete their mission.

‘Black Hawk Down’ and ‘Land of Bad’ masterfully intertwine jaw-dropping action sequences with riveting and suspenseful scenarios its characters must endure. Both films take us through some of the most hostile encounters where, on most occasions, even the most well-trained do not endure. The question, “Will they survive?” often gets asked when watching either of these films.

4. The Outpost (2019)

Starring Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom, ‘The Outpost’ is an exhilarating action thriller directed by Rod Lurie. Inspired by the real-life battle of Kamdesh, the film follows a team of US soldiers who are posted at a remote base in the Afghani mountains. In a twist of fate, they find themselves in a battle for survival as they are surrounded by hundreds of Talibani troops.

‘The Outpost’ and ‘Land of Bad’ illustrate some of the most combative atmospheres one could ever imagine being in. Whether it’s in the dusty, arid Aghani terrain or the lush tropical jungles of the Philippines, these films have captured the essence of survival at any cost. Apart from their masterful action sequences, the focus on camaraderie, willpower, and endurance stands out in both these films.

3. Kandahar (2023)

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, ‘Kandahar‘ is an action thriller film set in Afghanistan, starring Gerard Butler who plays an undercover CIA operative. After his mission is compromised, the agent gets trapped in hostile territory along with his local translator. He must fight, survive, and travel through the badlands of Kandahar in order to reach his extraction point.

‘Kandahar’ and ‘Land of Bad’ portray some of the finest survival elements in this genre. They combine the feeling of hopelessness with the exhilaration of great action sequences while constantly reminding their viewers that they are in the world’s most hostile environment. Coupled with the camaraderie of individuals trying to endure the harsh realities of the land both films do an adept job at keeping the viewer at the edge of their seat.

2. Lone Survivor (2013)

Directed by Peter Berg, ‘Lone Survivor‘ is an action thriller based on the 2007 non-fiction book of the same name by Marcus Luttrell with Patrick Robinson. The film follows Luttrell (Mark Wahlberg) and his team of Navy SEALs who are tasked with the mission of capturing a dangerous Taliban leader. However, as they venture deeper into enemy territory, they become the targets of opposition. It soon becomes a mission of endurance as they must fend off the attack to survive.

‘Lone Survivor’ and ‘Land of Bad’ have the same survival DNA, employing elite action sequences and the ever-frightful position of being deep behind enemy lines. Both films also focus on fellowship and the determination to survive while masterfully illustrating the brutalities of being in a conflict.

1. Ambush (2023)

Directed by Mark Burman, ‘Ambush’ takes us back to the Vietnam War following a small group of elite commandos. With Drummond (Aaron Eckhart) as their captain, the group is tasked with retrieving classified intelligence but gets ambushed in this hostile environment. They must survive and complete their mission at any cost. The plots of both films are quite identical, wherein both scenarios play out the loss of classified information, and hence, a team of professionals is tasked with retrieving it.

Directors Burman and Eubank clearly have an affinity for action-packed sequences, which they have adeptly displayed in their creations. The films also focus on the camaraderie of teammates and their determination to survive even the most dire situations. With ample fight segments, numerous gripping moments, and the setting of a hostile backdrop, ‘Ambush’ will satisfy your hunger for a good action thriller and even more so if you liked ‘Land of Bad.’

Read More: Land of Bad: Where Was the Action Movie Filmed?