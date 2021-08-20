‘Mr. Corman’ is a comedy-drama series developed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who also portrays the eponymous character. The surrealistic show follows Mr. Corman as he navigates through life and love while dealing with severe anxiety. If you are wondering what’s in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

Mr. Corman Episode 5 Release Date

‘Mr. Corman’ episode 5 is set to release on August 27, 2021, at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. Season 1 comprises 10 episodes, with 23-34-minute runtime each. Gordon-Levitt wrote and executive-produced the series and directed most of its episodes. The first two episodes became available together on August 6, 2021. After that, new episodes are set to come out every Friday.

Where to Watch Mr. Corman Episode 5 Online?

‘Mr. Corman’ Episode 5 can be watched on Apple TV+.

Mr. Corman Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 5, titled ‘Action Adventure,’ Gordon-Levitt is back on the directorial seat, and the story will likely focus on his character once more. The episode might be set on Halloween. At school, Josh might ask a fellow teacher to join him in the evening. She will probably accept, prompting Josh to reach out to Dax and ask him about party venues. Meanwhile, Victor will struggle with the idea that he is not around his family during a holiday, and Josh will decide to let his roommate accompany him.

Dax and Victor might hit it off right away, surprising Josh. As the night progresses and his date doesn’t show up, Josh will let his insecurities and anxieties get hold of him once more. He, Victor, and Dax might get into an altercation with another group of people. The following morning, Josh and Victor will hear some troubling news.

Mr. Corman Episode 4 Recap

Aurora Guerrero (’13 Reasons Why’) directed the fourth episode of the series, and the story entirely focuses on Victor and his life. The character’s inherent optimism is reflected by how positive the story is in this episode. Victor picks up his daughter Gabby from the home of his former wife, Vanessa, and learns that Gabby has started watching what she eats. After they get to Victor’s apartment, he takes her out on a hike and tries to convince her not to pay too much attention to the girls who have been ignoring her. But predictably, Gabby doesn’t listen and lashes out against him.

They later speak about a social media influencer that Gabby likes. The influencer recently garnered much criticism after certain harmful materials were discovered in her make-up brand. Gabby passionately defends her idol, but when Victor remarks that the criticism is justified, she once more gets angry with her father.

Victor learns that Gabby is on her period and tries to arrange a makeshift heating pad for her by using a wet towel and heating it by putting it inside a microwave. Eventually, Josh’s date, who has been staying over for the night, helps Gabby. The following day, while taking Gabby back to her mother’s home, Josh discovers that she stole a pair of sneakers from one of her friends. As the episode ends, Victor and Vanessa ground their daughter.

Read More: Is Mr. Corman Based on a True Story?