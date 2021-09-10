Created by and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, ‘Mr. Corman’ is a comedy-drama series about a teacher employed at a school in the San Fernando Valley. While he is a remarkable teacher and adores his students, his first love has always been music. The show follows Josh Corman as he navigates through the tricky waters of life and love while dealing with severe anxiety. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

Mr. Corman Episode 8 Release Date

‘Mr. Corman’ episode 8 is set to release on September 17, 2021, at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. Season 1 comprises 10 episodes, with 23-34-minute runtime each. Gordon-Levitt wrote and executive-produced the series and directed most of its episodes. The first two episodes became available together on August 6, 2021. After that, new episodes are set to come out every Friday.

Where to Watch Mr. Corman Episode 8 Online?

‘Mr. Corman’ episode 8 can be watched on Apple TV+.

Mr. Corman Episode 8 Spoilers

Episode 8, titled ‘Hope You Feel Better,’ might focus on the early days of the COVID pandemic. Josh’s reclusiveness, anxiety, and eccentricities might prove to be useful during this unconventional time. He will take classes from his home and rarely leave the premises of his apartment. However, an outgoing and extroverted person like Victor will likely struggle, at least in the beginning. This might lead to an argument between them.

After all, Victor works for UPS. His job involves traveling and communicating with others. As a result, Josh might come to believe that he is at risk of getting infected and move to his mother’s home, where he will likely quarantine himself in his childhood room for 14 days. He will continue to teach his class and practice music. He might also have a fight with his mother about her relationship with Larry.

Mr. Corman Episode 7 Recap

Episode 7 is about every little choice that Josh and those around him have made and how those choices have guided them to where they are now. It also shows how different decisions, big or small, have led to different realities. In the first of those parallel worlds, Josh is still with the band, and he and Megan are still in a relationship. It appears that their band has garnered some fame, as they are now able to fill the venues.

In the second world, he works for an insurance company. In the third, he is married to Lindsey, and they are expecting a baby. She is as unpleasant there as she is in the original world, constantly criticizing Josh for trivial things. The world shifts again, and in this reality, Josh works with undocumented immigrants. In another reality, he is a sleazy executive in a large company. The realities continue to change.

In one of them, his and Elizabeth’s lives have been reversed. While Josh is a professor with a lovely wife and a child, Elizabeth struggles to find a sense of purpose for herself. Their parents are still married in this world, and Josh and Elizabeth try to convince their mother to leave their father. In the final alternate world, Josh, and not Dax, is the one who is dead. The episode ends as the narrative goes back to the original world as Josh begins his class.

