Mr. Corman Episode 9 Release Date and Spoilers

Created by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who also portrays the eponymous character, ‘Mr. Corman’ is a comedy-drama series about love, life, and unfulfillment. Josh Corman wanted to be a musician, but circumstances made him a public-school teacher in the San Fernando Valley. The show revolves around him and the members of his immediate circle, including his mother, sister, roommate, friends, and love interests. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

Mr. Corman Episode 9 Release Date

‘Mr. Corman’ episode 9 is set to release on September 24, 2021, at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. Season 1 comprises 10 episodes, with 23-34-minute runtime each. Gordon-Levitt wrote and executive-produced the series and directed most of its episodes. The first two episodes became available together on August 6, 2021. After that, new episodes are set to come out every Friday.

Where to Watch Mr. Corman Episode 9 Online?

‘Mr. Corman’ episode 9 can be watched exclusively on Apple TV+. Viewers can watch ‘Mr. Corman’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

Mr. Corman Episode 9 Spoilers

Episode 9, titled ‘Mr. Corman,’ might not be about Josh but his father, Artie, portrayed by the ever-brilliant Hugo Weaving. Artie will try to reach his son, but Josh will not pick up his phone, prompting the former to call Victor in the middle of the night. As Victor can’t turn off his phone because of his daughter, Josh will have no choice but to speak to his father, who might claim that he is having a heart attack. Because of his past experiences with his father, Josh will not initially believe him but still reluctantly leave the apartment to drive him to the hospital in the middle of a pandemic.

It will most likely turn out that Josh’s initial suspicions were accurate, but still, he will not go back to his apartment. Perhaps a part of him will still want to spend time with his father, despite knowing how he is. The two of them might speak about other members of their family, including Elizabeth and her children.

Mr. Corman Episode 8 Recap

In episode 8, COVID-19 has finally arrived in the world of ‘Mr. Corman.’ Josh hosts classes through Zoom calls and admits that he misses his students. While everyone around him struggles with the new reality of their situation, Josh seems to thrive. His anxiety, obsessiveness, and paranoia make him a perfect citizen in the COVID-affected world. He and Victor argue over the latter still going to his work. Fearing that he will be infected because of his roommate, Josh moves into his mother’s home. However, he keeps himself inside his childhood room, telling his mother that he needs to quarantine himself for two weeks.

In the solitude of his room, Josh seems to be not as miserable as he normally is. He inhales the smell of old books, makes some music, teaches his class, and eats the food his mother leaves at his door. He finally comes out after 14 days, and Larry, his mother’s current boyfriend, is there. They subsequently live together under the same roof, and Josh notices how condescending Larry can be to his mother. When he brings up the subject to Ruth, the two of them end up having a fight. The episode ends as Josh returns to his apartment after Victor sends him a photo of himself wearing a mask.

