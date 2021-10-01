Mr. Corman Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who directs most of the episodes and portrays the eponymous character, ‘Mr. Corman’ is a comedy-drama series that revolves around a public-school teacher. Josh Corman deals with anxiety, frustration, disappointment, and existential crisis because of unfulfilled musical dreams and a failed relationship. The show focuses on Josh’s interactions with people and the world around him and his attempts to go back to making music.

Initially, the show received mixed reviews after the release of the first few episodes, and the protagonist was deemed unlikeable. However, as the series progressed and the characters became well-defined, the consensus about the show became more positive. The inaugural season of ‘Mr. Corman’ concluded recently. Now, if you are wondering when season 2 of ‘Mr. Corman’ will come out, we have got you covered!

Mr. Corman Season 2 Release Date

‘Mr. Corman’ season 1 premiered on August 6, 2021, on Apple TV+ and concluded its run on October 1, 2021. The first season consists of 10 episodes with a runtime of 20-35 minutes each.

As for season 2, here’s is everything we know. Neither the show creators nor Apple+ executives have made any statement confirming the development of a second season. However, given the history of the relatively new OTT platform, the series has a legitimate chance of being renewed for a subsequent season. Since its launch, Apple+ has been the home of some of the prominent shows of recent years, and the streaming site appears to be extremely supportive of its creators.

Although shows like Steven Knight’s dystopian action-drama ‘See’ and Jay Carson and Kerry Ehrin’s news drama ’The Morning Show’ garnered mixed reviews for their inaugural seasons, the site chose to keep its faith in the projects and renewed them for another season. And that faith ultimately paid off! Both ‘See’ and ‘The Morning Show’ are now hit web shows, and the former has already been renewed for a third season. Among the comedies, the massive success of the first seasons of ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Little America’ led to their renewals.

If ‘Mr. Corman’ manages to replicate the success of these aforementioned shows, it is more likely to get greenlit for another season. And if that happens within the next few months, we expect ‘Mr. Corman’ season 2 to release sometime in 2022.

Mr. Corman Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Aside from Gordon-Levitt, ‘Mr. Corman’ stars Arturo Castro as Victor, Josh’s roommate and a UPS employee; Debra Winger as Ruth Corman, Josh and Elizabeth’s mother; Shannon Woodward as Elizabeth Corman, Josh’s sister and Ruth’s daughter; Hugo Weaving as Josh’s father Artie; Jamie Chung as Emily, Josh’s Zoom date; Juno Temple as Megan, Josh’s ex-girlfriend, and Logic as Dax, Josh and Megan’s mutual friend and a semi-popular social media influencer.

The cast also features Lucy Lawless as Chery, Megan’s mother, who seems to adore Josh, and Amanda Crew as Ms. Perry-Geller, Josh’s colleague at school. As his character Dax dies in the first season, Logic will not appear in the prospective second season of ‘Mr. Corman,’ except maybe in flashback scenes. The rest of the cast will probably reprise their roles.

Mr. Corman Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the season 1 finale, Josh finally agrees to have a Zoom date with Emily, the daughter of his mother’s friend. After overcoming the initial awkwardness of the situation, they seem to have a good time together. But the date still ends in a disaster as Josh can’t seem to escape his pessimism. He later leaves a voicemail on Emily’s phone, apologizing for his behavior. The episode ends as Josh finally completes the track he has been making throughout the season.

In the prospective season 2, life will still likely be affected by COVID-19. If they manage to overcome the aftershock of the disastrous first date, Josh and Emily might enter into a relationship. At some point, Victor might think that it’s time to find an apartment of his own so his daughter can have more space when she comes over. Josh will continue to deal with his anxiety, but that will get progressively easier.

