Ms. Pat Settles It Renewed For Season 3 at BET

Get ready for more laughs with a legal twist, as BET has renewed ‘Ms. Pat Settles It‘ for a third season. This arbitration-based reality court comedy features Ms. Pat as the host, presiding over real cases with the help of a lively jury made up of friends, family, and guest stars. Casting is now underway for season 3 of ‘Ms. Pat Settles It,’ inviting those with family disputes or friend betrayals to bring their cases to the courtroom.

In season 2 of ‘Ms. Pat Settles It,’ Judge Ms. Pat tackles a variety of entertaining cases that highlight the quirky complexities of everyday life. Throughout the season, she resolves disputes involving former friends battling over fake fashion items, a social media project gone awry, and a couple eager to formalize their relationship after settling a loan disagreement. In another episode, Ms. Pat mediates between pals from prison arguing over unpaid transcription fees, ex-partners embroiled in a delivery app dispute, and sisters who find their relationship strained by a disastrous wedding cake. The season continues with cases featuring sisters suing their mother over a car loan—despite her claims of two accidents in one day—a roommate situation that fizzled out in just a week, and cousins quarreling over a broken water heater.

Ms. Pat also addresses a fallout between best friends due to a turkey burger mishap, a music video project that never came to fruition, and jealous exes fighting over a damaged cell phone. In later episodes, she settles disputes stemming from a botched cosmetic procedure, friends clashing over a dog haircut gone wrong, and sisters disputing fees related to managing a rap career. The season features a mother suing her spoiled son for stealing her credit card, a contentious balloon arch gone wrong, and friends in conflict over a high-priced Louis Vuitton slide that became a chew toy. Ms. Pat also tackles cases involving a gospel rapper mother suing her daughter for unauthorized music, former friends quarreling over an unpaid check, and stylists who have cut ties over beauty supplies.

Further into the season, she handles a case where a sister sues her brother for crashing her car, friends disagreeing over a copycat cheesecake, and sisters are frustrated by a birthday trip that never materialized. Lastly, Ms. Pat resolves conflicts between co-parents over a failed vacation, a big sister suing her little sister for missing a Drake concert, and a husband and wife seeking restitution from their cousin for unpaid car notes. Throughout these cases, Ms. Pat brings her signature humor and wisdom to the courtroom, making for a delightful season filled with laughter and unexpected twists.

In season 3 of ‘Ms. Pat Settles It,’ viewers can expect even more hilarious and unpredictable courtroom antics as Judge Ms. Pat tackles a fresh lineup of quirky cases. From disputes involving fake fashion and social media mishaps to family feuds over wedding disasters and financial disagreements, the season promises a mix of heartwarming and laugh-out-loud moments. Fans can look forward to new surprises, unexpected revelations, and the relatable challenges of everyday life, all served with Ms. Pat’s signature flair. While it’s mostly confirmed that Ms. Pat will be returning to the bench, details about the guest stars remain under wraps, leaving fans eagerly anticipating who will join her in the courtroom.

Read More: 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way Renewed For Season 7 at TLC