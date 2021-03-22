Based on a Japanese light novel series written and illustrated by Rifujin na Magonote, ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ or ‘Jobless Reincarnation: I Will Seriously Try If I Go to Another World’ is an isekai fantasy anime. Despite the excessive amount of similar content coming out in recent years, ‘Mushoku Tensei’ has been able to set itself apart from the crowd due to its complex characters, well-developed storylines, and stunning animation. The story revolves around an unnamed NEET who is reincarnated in an alternate world as the son of two adventurers, who name him Rudeus.

The show turns certain popular isekai tropes on their heads by exploring grittier and bleaker aspects of the world where the protagonist has been reincarnated. It is still burdened with a medieval society’s social and moral deficiencies for all the magical and other fantastical elements that exist there. ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ season 1 part 1 has recently concluded airing. If you are wondering what’s next in store for the series, here is what we know.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Release Date

‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ Season 1 premiered on January 11, 2021. The inaugural season of the anime is a split-cour. The first part of the anime comprises 11 episodes, while the second part is set to have 12 episodes. Part 1 concluded on March 21, 2021. After the show’s official Twitter handle declared that ‘Mushoku Tensei’ was a trending topic on the platform, it announced that ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ Season 1 part 2 is set to release in July 2021.

Mushoku Tensei will return for its second cour in July 2021. #MushokuTensei #無職転生 pic.twitter.com/dTz4eeyBDl — Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (@MushokuTensei) March 21, 2021

As for a ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ Season 2, Studio Bind and the other producers haven’t made any official statement on the subject yet. But considering the popularity of the series, it might be only a matter of time before it gets renewed for a sophomore season. The announcement will likely come after part 2 of the inaugural season start to air.

Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu Season 2: What Can It Be About?

In the finale episode of ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ season 1 part 1, Roxy discovers that Rudeus’ father Paul is currently in Millis Continent with his daughter Norn. She meets two members of Paul’s former adventuring party, the Fangs of the Black Wolf, and begins traveling with them. Meanwhile, Rudeus, Ruijerd, and Eris venture into a forest looking for an elusive monster. The decisions that Rudeus makes during the quest prove to be catastrophic, and the three of them are forced to leave the city. Eventually, Rudeus realizes that he must consult the other two before making a decision. The episode ends as they arrive at a coastal city of the Demon Continent. Unbeknownst to Rudeus, Roxy and his father’s two former colleagues are making their way to the continent in search of him.

The potential storyline for season 2 will not become evident until season 1 finishes airing. However, we can safely predict what we might see in ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ season 1 part 2. Rudeus might run into Demon Empress Kishirika Kishirisu, who is introduced in the show in episode 8. Rudeus might attempt to get to the party’s next destination, Millis Continent. He might also reunite with Roxy and his family.

Read More: Best Isekai Anime of All Time