Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

Developed from a Japanese light novel series written and illustrated by Rifujin na Magonote, ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ or ‘Jobless Reincarnation: I Will Seriously Try If I Go to Another World’ is an isekai fantasy TV anime. A yet-to-be-named 34-year-old hikikomori is killed while saving a group of teenagers from a speeding truck. The next thing he knows is that he has been reborn in a fantasy world. His new parents name him Rudeus, and he grows up with the resolve that he will live his life to the fullest this time. The first season or the first cour of the anime originally aired from January 11, 2021, to March 22, 2021. If you want to know what is in store for you in the season 2 premiere, we got you covered.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 episode 1, titled ‘Woman with Evil Eyes’ (alternatively, ‘Woman with the Demon Eyes’), is set to release on October 4, 2021, on Japanese TV. The episode will air at various times on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN. The second season was originally supposed to premiere in July 2021, but due to “various circumstances,” it suffered a three-month delay. Studio Bind developed the series, with Manabu Okamoto serving both as the director and main writer. Yoshiaki Fujisawa provided the music, and Kazutaka Sugiyama, Mizuki Takahashi, and Yoshiko Saitou handled the character designs.

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation, Wakanim (Scandinavia), and Hulu. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation. Viewers in Southeast Asia and South Asia can watch the series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and iQIYI. ‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 episodes will be available for streaming on Bilibili.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

In the season 1 finale, Roxy reads the messages posted on a board in a city. In it, the once proud and boastful Paul has asked for the help of those who have known him to find his family. She also learns that he is in Millis Continent with his daughter Norn. Roxy has a chance encounter with two members of Paul’s former adventure party, the Fangs of the Black Wolf. Meanwhile, Rudeus, along with Ruijerd and Eris, arrives at a forest infested with monsters. They run into two other parties and realize that they have been triple-booked.

Rudeus’ decision gets a member of one of the other parties killed, prompting the dead person’s teammates to leave. The second party gets decimated by the monster that they have all come to hunt. Eventually, Dead End manages to kill it. Although Ruijerd is infuriated with the way Rudeus has made some of his recent decisions, he finally starts to understand the youth when it becomes apparent that Rudeus will do anything to protect Eris. They leave the city and make their way to a coastal city of the Demon Continent. Ruijerd hides his identity by shaving his head and wearing a bandana. Although Rudeus doesn’t know it yet, Roxy arrives in the city through the sea with his father’s two former companions.

In the season 2 premiere, there might be a reunion between Rudeus and Roxy. The former might encounter a legendary figure in this world, Kishirika Kishirisu, the Great Empress of the Demon Realm. After he and his friends help her, she will bestow upon him a particularly unconventional ability.

