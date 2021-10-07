Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 2: Release Date and Spoilers

‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation‘ or ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ is an isekai fantasy anime based on the eponymous Japanese light novel series written and illustrated by Rifujin na Magonote. The show follows a good-for-nothing thirty-four-year-old hikikomori who is reborn in a fantasy world after dying unexpectedly in a vehicular accident. His loving parents name him Rudeus Greyrat unbeknownst to the secret that their son is hiding.

With the depressing memories of his past still intact, the protagonist vows to conquer his previous traumatic life and make the most of the unexpected opportunity. The show’s first season premiered from January 11, 2021, to March 22, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 episode 2, titled ‘Missed Connections,’ is set to release on Japanese TV on October 11, 2021. Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN will air the show in Japan at various times. The anime is developed by Studio Bind with Manabu Okamoto helming the directorial team and overseeing the scripts as well. The characters are designed by Kazutaka Sugiyama, Mizuki Takahashi, and Yoshiko Saitou, while Yoshiaki Fujisawa has composed the music.

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Online?

‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 is accessible for streaming on Funimation and Wakanim. The former has the English subtitled version, while the latter that offers its services in Scandinavian countries has French, Russian, and German subtitled versions. The latest episodes are also accessible for streaming on Hulu. Fans from Southeast Asia can head to Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and iQIYI to watch the anime. We recommend you check Bilibili for the accessibility of the series as well.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

In season 2, episode 1, Rudeus arrives in the coastal city on the edge of the Demon Continent accompanied by Eris and Ruijerd, unbeknownst to the fact that Roxy is also coming there with two of Paul’s former companions. Unknowingly, the two parties immediately encounter each other as they coincidentally arrive at the port simultaneously. However, they are disappointed to learn that boat fees will be too high for them to pay because Ruijerd is a Supard. A Human-god contacts the protagonist unexpectedly and instructs him to go to a specific place to buy some food.

When Rudeus tries to do as he is told, he encounters a tramp and decides to help him. It turns out that the hungry vagrant is actually Demon Emperor Kishirika Kishirisu, who grants him the power to see in the future. While the protagonist finally manages to come up with a plan to pay for Ruijerd’s ticket, he asks him not to do so with Eris’ feelings in mind. However, at the end of the episode, they unexpectedly meet Gallus Cleaner, the man who Ruijerd had previously saved. In episode 2, Ruedus and his companions will figure out a way to continue their journey without having to pay the hefty ticket fee. His newfound ability may turn out to be a great asset in his next misadventure.

