Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 3: Release Date and Spoilers

Based on the eponymous Japanese light novel series written and illustrated by Rifujin na Magonote, ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ or ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation‘is an isekai fantasy anime. The show follows an ordinary hikikomori who gets reincarnated in an alternate world after losing his life in a horrific vehicular accident. He is named Rudeus Greyrat by his parents, who have no clue of his past life.

While he keeps the memories of his past life a secret, Rudeus uses the advantage of a fully mature brain to master magical talent at an exceptional pace shocking everyone. Now, all he wants is to use his newfound opportunity to live a more fulfilling life. The anime first premiered on January 11, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Mushoku Tensei Season’ 2 Episode 3 titled ‘No Such Thing As a Free Lunch’ is all set to release in Japan on October 18, 2021. It will air on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN at different times. The isekai anime is developed by Studio Bind with Manabu Okamoto helming the directorial team as well as overseeing the scripts.

Kazutaka Sugiyama has designed the characters, whereas Yoshiaki Fujisawa handled the music composition. Yuiko Oohara performed the opening theme song “The Traveler’s Song,” as well as the ending theme song is “Only.”

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Online?

You can stream ‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 on Funimation. The latest episodes are accessible Wakanim in Scandinavian countries. Hulu also has the anime in its catalog. In Southeast Asia, the show is available on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel, Bilibili, and iQIYI.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

In season 2, episode 2, Roxy, accompanied by Talhand and Elinalise, look for Rudeus and Paul’s missing family. While she could have easily found the former, but Rudeus is, unfortunately, using an alias. When she comes across Eris and Rujierd, Roxy wrongly presumes that they are Supard and soon leaves for the next town with her allies, unable to find any helpful information. Meanwhile, Rudeus also manages to escape the city by the sea, and once he reaches Zant, the protagonist immediately heads to the smuggler’s den. He learns that the crooks have been kidnapping beast children, and he must take a stand for them.

With Rujierd ‘s help, who not only defeats all the smugglers but also takes the children to safety, Rudeus manages to come closer to achieving his mission. But he knows that his mission is far from over, so he stays behind to free a magical dog, unaware that it would turn out to be a huge mistake. Thinking that Rudeus is one of the smugglers, a pair of beastmen capture the protagonist. In episode 3, Rudeus will find it hard to convince his captors that he is only trying to help the innocent beast children. However, he will eventually manage to gain their trust thanks to Rujierd’s help.

Read More: Anime Like Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation