Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 4: Release Date and Spoilers

‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation‘ or ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ is an isekai fantasy anime based on the eponymous Japanese light novel series written and illustrated by Rifujin na Magonote. The show centers upon a good-for-nothing hikikomori who lives an inspiring life until his sudden death in a horrific vehicular accident. However, the protagonist mysteriously gets reincarnated into an alternate world where he gets named Rudeus Greyrat by his parents. Despite being a young boy, Rudeus has all the memories of his past life and is therefore much smarter than people of his age.

Using the cognitive advantage, he manages to master magical powers with surprising ease impressing everyone with his inborn talent. The protagonist vows to use his newfound opportunity to live a more fulfilling life and get over his traumatic past. The show first premiered on January 11, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 episode 4 titled ‘Slow Life in the Doldia Village’ is all set to release in Japan on October 25, 2021. It will air at various times on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN. The series is animated by Studio Bind, with Manabu Okamoto helming the directorial team and overseeing the scripts.

The characters are designed by Kazutaka Sugiyama, while Yoshiaki Fujisawa has handled the series’ music composition. Yuiko Oohara sang the opening theme track “The Traveler’s Song,” as well as the ending theme track “Only.”

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Online?

In the West, ‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 is accessible for streaming on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. In Scandinavian countries, fans can watch the latest episodes of the isekai fantasy anime on Wakanim. Hulu also has the show in its catalog. Fans from southeast Asia can watch ‘Mushoku Tensei’ on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel, Bilibili, and iQIYI.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

In season 2, episode 3, after getting captured by a pair of beastmen, Rudeus is taken to the Doldia village, where he is imprisoned alongside a rogue named Geese. While the villagers believe they have captured their enemies, the real smugglers suddenly surround and attack the village with the hope of kidnapping more beast children. While a violent battle breaks out, Rudeus and Geese use the opportunity to free themselves and help villagers fight off the enemies. While they manage to defeat most of their adversaries, the head of the smuggling ring, Gallus, suddenly shows up.

Rudeus immediately realizes that he alone can’t defeat the enemy until the Sacred Beast arrives to assist him, and they manage to put an end to the gruesome struggle. The protagonist soon reunites with Eris and Ruijerd, who has been helping Doldians get rid of the smugglers. The villagers finally realize that they have made a huge mistake and apologize to their new friends. In episode 4, Rudeus will continue his journey and may come across an old enemy who has been looking for him for a while.

Read More: Best Isekai Anime