Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 5: Release Date and Spoilers

‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ or ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ‘is a fantasy isekai anime that follows good-for-nothing hikikomori who dies in a violent vehicular accident. However, for some strange reason, he mysteriously gets reincarnated in an alternate world where he is named Rudeus Greyrat by his parents. With the memories of his tragic past life still fresh in his memories, the protagonist vows to live a more fulfilling life and find love. The anime was first released on January 11, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 episode 5 titled ‘Family Squabble’ is slated to premiere in Japan on November 1, 2021. It will air on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN at different times. Studio Bind has animated the series with Manabu Okamoto helming the directorial team as well as leading the writing staff.

Kazutaka Sugiyama has handled the character design, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa has composed the series’ music. The opening theme song “The Traveler’s Song” and ending theme track “Only.” are both performed by Yuiko Oohara.

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Online?

‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 is available for streaming on Funimation. People with a subscription can head here to watch the show with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. In Scandinavian countries, fans can watch the latest episodes on Wakanim. Hulu, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel, Bilibili, and iQIYI also have the show in their catalogs.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

In season 2, episode 4, Rudeus and his allies realize that they don’t have many options when the rainy season in Doldia Village starts. Since it typically lasts about three months, and they have enough time to understand and learn more about the beast people. Eris is quick to become friends with the daughter of Gyes- Tona. A long time ago, Gyes’ sister named Ghislaine, left Doldia village to follow her heart, going against all the customs and the rules. Meanwhile, Tona learns sword fighting from Eris, who is more than happy to help.

When the rainy season is over after a few weeks’ wait, Rudeus and his party decide to move on with their journey. Unfortunately, Tona is saddened to see Eris leave and become so upset that she quarreled with her. However, her father steps in to ensure that they have the proper conversation before leaving. Once everything is done, Rudeus, accompanied by his allies, leaves for the Holy Country of Millis. In episode 5, the protagonist will face an unexpected hurdle on his way to his next destination. However, once he is in the Holy Country of Millis, Rudeus will have to make a tough call.

