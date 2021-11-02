Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 6: Release Date and Spoilers

‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ or “Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ is a fantasy isekai anime that is based on a light novel series of the same name by Rifujin na Magonote. The show follows a hikikomori who gets reincarnated into an alternate world after dying in a vehicular accident. When his parents name him Rudeus Greyrat, and with the memories of his past life intact, he vows to live a more fulfilling life this time. The anime first premiered on January 11, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 episode 6 titled ‘Reunion’ is all set to release on November 8, 2021. It will air at various times on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN. The series is animated by Studio Bind, with Manabu Okamoto helming the directorial team and overseeing the scripts.

The series’ music composition is handled by Yoshiaki Fujisawa, while the characters are designed by Kazutaka Sugiyama. The opening theme track “The Traveler’s Song” as well as the ending theme song “Only.” are both sung by Yuiko Oohara.

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Online?

Funimation has licensed ‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 for streaming outside Asia. People who have a subscription can head here to watch the latest episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The series is also accessible on Wakanim and Hulu. In Asia, fans in several countries can stream the isekai anime on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel, Bilibili, and iQIYI.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, when Rudeus and his party finally reach the capital city of Millis, Millishion, they decide to take some time off after Geese parts ways with them. The protagonist is shocked to see a kidnapping unfold in front of his eyes and tries to help the victim. However, he is shocked to find Paul leading the abductores. He learns how the teleportation disaster has wreaked havoc in his home village.

Paul and his party have been working to save as many people as possible and have managed to track down many missing villagers. After getting to know about the conditions back home, Rudeus tells him about his journey from the Demon Continent, which makes Paul question the protagonist’s lack of remorse for the victims of the disaster that happened in their home village. Rudeus has never approached anyone to learn about the condition of the villagers, and he has no answer for Paul’s questions.

Infuriated by his indifference, Paul starts fighting the antagonist, and the two only stop after the timely intervention of Norn. The anger channeled towards him feels familiar to Rudeus, and he recalls his past life. Later Eris manages to cheer him up, and he realizes that he has so much to be grateful for in life. In episode 6, Rudeus will meet Paul, and the two will set their differences aside. The protagonist will finally realize that his indifference to the villagers suffering is very shocking.

