Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 7: Release Date and Spoilers

‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ or ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ is a fantasy isekai anime that centers upon a good-for-nothing hikikomori who gets reincarnated into an alternate world after unfortunately dying in a vehicular accident. His parents name him Rudeus Greyrat unbeknownst to the fact that he remembers his previous life. With his superior intellect, he soon exceeded all expectations and surprised everyone with his magical talent.

Rudeus vowed to make the most of his second chance and not repeat the mistakes he made in his previous life. Based on a light novel series of the same name by Rifujin na Magonote, the anime was first released on January 11, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 episode 7 titled ‘Separate Journeys’ is all set to release on November 15, 2021. It will air at different times on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN. Studio Bind developed the series with Manabu Okamoto serving as the director and the main scriptwriter.

Yoshiaki Fujisawa has handled the series music composition Kazutaka Sugiyama shouldered the responsibility of the character design. The opening theme song “The Traveler’s Song” and the ending theme song “Only.” are both performed by Yuiko Oohara.

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Online?

‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 is accessible for streaming on Funimation. People with a subscription can head here to watch the show with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The latest episodes are also accessible in Wakanim and Hulu. Fans from certain countries in Asia can watch the show on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel, Bilibili, and iQIYI.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Geese, who has parted ways with Rudeus after arriving at the capital city of Millis, Millishion, meets Paul and reveals that he is also a member of his party. The duo has a long conversation in which the former mentions that Rudeus is just a child and Paul should just try to make amends with him. The following night, Paul thinks deeply about his confrontation with the protagonist and comes to a conclusion that he should meet him the next day. He also quit drinking from then on.

When he meets Rudeus, the initial awkwardness leads to a very honest conversation between the two, and they manage to reconcile. The protagonist vows to look for his family and continues his journey until he achieves what he set out to do. Later, Paul learns from Geese that Rudeus is going to do the same for him too and will look for a clue at places that have not been checked so far. In episode 7, Rudeus will finally continue his journey while Paul looks after the villagers who he has already been helping ever since the teleportation disaster.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime