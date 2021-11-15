Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 8: Release Date and Spoilers

‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ or ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ is an isekai fantasy anime that is based on a light novel series of the same name by Rifujin na Magonote. The show centers upon a hikikomori with no real purpose in life, who tragically passes away in a vehicular accident. However, he is later reborn in an alternate world where he is named Rudeus Greyrat by his parents. With memories of his past life still intact, the protagonist vows to make up for the mistakes that he once made. The anime first premiered on January 11, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 episode 8 titled ‘Route Selection’ is all set to release on November 22, 2021. It will air on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN at various times. The series is animated by Studio Bind, with Manabu Okamoto helming the directorial team as well as leading the writing staff.

Kazutaka Sugiyama has handled the character design while the series’ music composition is done by Yoshiaki Fujisawa. Yuiko Oohara performed the opening theme song “The Traveler’s Song” as well as the ending theme song “Only.”

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Online?

Funimation has licensed the isekai fantasy anime for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head here to watch the latest episodes with English subtitles and original Japanese audio. The show is also available on Hulu. In Scandinavian countries, fans can watch ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ on Wakanim. Muse Asia’s YouTube channel, Bilibili, and iQIYI also have the show in their catalogs.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Roxy finally reunites with her parents after returning to her home village. Meanwhile, Rudeus and his party has reached the Central Continent after successfully crossing the sea. However, for some time, she is not quite at peace with her present conditions as she is unable to make contact with her fellow villagers with telepathy. Desperate to leave the village as soon as possible, she changes her decision at the last moment, realizing that she has not been with her parents for a long time.

While staying with them, Roxy comes to appreciate how peaceful life in the village can be. However, she learns that from her parents that Rudeus visited their village two years ago. Roxy soon leaves the village to find the rest of the protagonist’s family in the Demon Continent. In episode 8, Rudeus will go on an unexpected adventure while Roxy faces a few hurdles as she embarks on her new mission.

