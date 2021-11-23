Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 9: Release Date and Spoilers

‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ or ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ is a isekai anime based on Rifujin na Magonote’s light novel series of the same name. The series follows a good-for-nothing hikikomori who accidentally dies in a vehicular accident. But to his surprise, he is born in an alternate world where he is named Rudeus Greyrat by his parents.

With memories of his past life intact, he learns all there is to know about the world of magic and vows not to repeat his mistakes. The show was first released on January 11, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 episode 9 titled ‘The Birth of My Little Sister, the Maid’ is all set to release on November 29, 2021. It will air at various times on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN. Studio Bind has animated the show with Manabu Okamoto serving as the director as well as overseeing the scripts.

The characters are designed by Kazutaka Sugiyama, while Yoshiaki Fujisawa has done the series music composition. The opening theme track “The Traveler’s Song” and the ending theme track “Only” are both performed by Yuiko Oohara.

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Online?

The isekai fantasy anime is accessible for streaming on Funimation. People with a subscription can head here to watch the show with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Hulu also has the show in its catalog.

In Scandinavian countries, ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ is available on Wakanim. Fans from certain Asian countries can look for the show on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel, Bilibili, and iQIYI.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Rudeus’ frustrating search finds leads to a breakthrough as he reencounters the Human-God. The instructions given by him educate the protagonist on the ways that will help him find Lillia and Aisha. As soon as he reaches the Kingdom of Shironne, he sends Roxy a letter. She has been working in the region as a teacher and manages to rescue Aisha, who was in trouble. He makes sure that he keeps his real identity a secret from his sister, following the advice of the Human-God.

Unfortunately, he is clueless that Shironne’s seventh prince, Pax, has planned everything in advance, and he has Lillia hostage. Roxy’s actions have tested his patience so far, and in his anger, he confesses his devious plans. The prince plans to use Rudeus and Lillia to bate and capture her ultimately. In episode 9, Rudeus will see through Pax’s tricks and save Roxy from being caught.

