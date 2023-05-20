Muted Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Netflix’s crime thriller series, ‘Muted,’ follows the story of Sergio Ciscar, who brutally killed his parents and never talked about what really happened the night of the murder. When he comes out of imprisonment, eight years after he was convicted of the crime, Ana Dussuel, a psychiatrist, monitors every minute of his life to find out what’s going on inside his head and what motivated him to commit the crime that shook everyone.

Created by Aitor Gabilondo, the show sheds light on the fascination with the psychology of criminals who have done violent things and how this obsession can create chaos for others. The show has many twists and turns to keep the audience intrigued, and the ambiguous ending keeps one thinking about it long after the story is done. If you loved the show and want to know if it’ll return for another season, here’s what you should know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD

Will There Be a Muted Season 2?

‘Muted’ Season 1 was released on Netflix on May 19, 2023. It consists of 45-minutes long six episodes, which aired on the same day. The series has received a lukewarm response from the critics, with the criticism directed towards the execution of an interesting premise. However, that’s not what the streaming service relies on while renewing a series. Netflix is known to wait a month or two to gauge the audience’s reaction and decide based on how well the show has been received.

As of now, there has been no official announcement about the second season of ‘Muted.’ However, the possibility of its return is minimal because the show was conceived as a limited series event. This means that the story was supposed to wrap up in one season, which is what happens for ‘Mute.’ The show set out to explore the story of a criminal being rehabilitated into society and a woman’s obsession with him. It does so successfully in its six episodes, and the ambiguous ending succeeds in getting the point across to the audience. Considering this, we believe ‘Muted’ will not receive a second season.

Despite it being a limited series, it is not an uncommon thing for streamers and networks to greenlight a second season for shows if they hold promise. TV shows like ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘The White Lotus’ were billed as limited series, but their popularity and great reviews led the network to commission another season for them. The same could happen for ‘Muted’ should it meet the necessary requirements. However, the prospects don’t seem so good regarding the plot.

The six-episode first season of ‘Muted’ covers everything about Sergio and Ana’s story. The mystery of the murder is solved, and by the end, it is clear that the future is bleak for Sergio and Ana. Even if one of them survives, they will probably spend the rest of their life in jail for killing the other. Taking the story forward would unnecessarily stretch the narrative, adding no value to the plot or characters.

Considering this, there is another approach that the show could take. Ana reveals that she had struggled as a teenager and saw something of herself in Sergio. Does this mean that Ana was involved in crime as a teenager? What happened to her to make her feel isolated and alone as a child? The following season could serve as a prequel and explore Ana’s origins. However, considering that we already have enough information about her in the first season of ‘Muted,’ the second season would have to be really well planned out not to make it redundant. With all this in mind, we believe that ‘Muted’ is better off being a limited series and will most likely not be renewed. Still, if it somehow does get a second season, we expect it to air sometime in 2025.

Read More: Is Netflix’s Muted Based on a True Story?