In the ninth season of TLC’s reality series ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life,’ life will have taken a different course altogether for Whitney and her family. She has moved back to Greensboro in North Carolina to stay in the company of her folks, who are never free from health issues prompting Whitney and her brother to take charge of the situation. Whitney’s love life will also get pulled into the limelight this season, and those of you curious to know the details for the season premiere can take a look at everything we have gathered about the episode here!

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 9 Episode 1 Release Date

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ season 9 episode 1 will premiere on August 17, 2021, at 9 pm ET on TLC. New hour-long episodes land on the network every Tuesday.

Where to Stream My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 9 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ season 9 episode 1 if you have a cable connection by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play. The series is additionally available on Hulu.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 9 Episode 1 Spoilers

The season 9 premiere of ‘My Big Fat Fabolous Life’ is titled ‘Big Fat French Crush.’ It will kick off with Whitney preparing to adjust to life post-quarantine in North Carolina, but her best friend Buddy has other priorities now despite the both of them living together. He spends most of his time with his girlfriend, and Whitney might not be okay with it.

The good news is that Whitney seems to have gotten over her cheating ex-boyfriend Chase Severino. While taking virtual French lessons, she will meet a French guy and start an online flirtationship before it turns into a cross-continental full-blown affair! Besides developments in Whitney’s romantic life, we can also be prepared to watch her virtual fitness business with her friend Jessica flourishing. However, it has also been reported that anti-fat prejudices will significantly affect the client count in her business.

Whitney’s mother, on the other hand, will face health issues after an unexpected fall that worsens her back problems but rest assured, the family will have taken their second vaccination dose by then. So the show will hopefully be free from any Covid-19 related concerns this season. Whitney and her brother, Hunter, will make sure that their parents are not afflicted with more health issues.

Read More: My 600 Lb Life Biggest Success Stories